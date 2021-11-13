'It's definitely contagious': How the Badgers defense's penchant for turnovers is spreading

For all the success the UW defense has had this season, including a run of 16 turnovers in the past four games, Williams’ interception was the first red zone turnover the group had forced all season.

“At the beginning of the game, we just kind of think, ‘Who’s going to be that guy to start it off?’” said senior cornerback Faion Hicks, who ended Northwestern’s only other red zone trip with a pass breakup on another fade to Robinson — Charlie Kuhbander missed a 32-yard field goal attempt on the next play. “And Caesar was that guy for us today, and guys just kind of did their thing.”

The defense had faced 15 red zone situations this season entering Saturday’s game. Eight of them ended in touchdowns, six ended with a field goal attempt (four makes) and one ended on downs. But none ended with a takeaway.

That ended with Williams’ third interception this season, all in the past four games.