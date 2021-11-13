'It's definitely contagious': How the Badgers defense's penchant for turnovers is spreading

Northwestern had driven the length of the field and was knocking on the University of Wisconsin football team's door with a second-and-goal on its opening drive.
The Wildcats already had driven 82 yards in 18 plays. But cornerback Caesar Williams was not about to let Northwestern get the final 10 yards for a touchdown.
“I knew that they were going to have to leave with zero points or leave with a field goal, and that was my mindset finishing that drive,” said Williams, who briefly had exited the game a few plays before on a near-pick when he knocked the wind out of himself. “I knew that they wasn’t a back-shoulder team once they get into the red area, so if the ball came my way, I was going to make the most of my opportunity.”
Williams mirrored senior receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. step-for-step on a fade to the front of the end zone, staying in front of Robinson the entire way. Quarterback Andrew Marty decided to loft one to Robinson despite Williams’ tight coverage, and the senior made him pay, easily snagging the ball with his left hand for an interception.
The pick stalled Northwestern’s most promising drive of the day and reset No. 20 UW's defense after a sluggish start. The Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) finished with four interceptions by four different players and shut down two red zone drives with clutch plays by their top two corners in a 35-7 win Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
For all the success the UW defense has had this season, including a run of 16 turnovers in the past four games, Williams’ interception was the first red zone turnover the group had forced all season.
“At the beginning of the game, we just kind of think, ‘Who’s going to be that guy to start it off?’” said senior cornerback Faion Hicks, who ended Northwestern’s only other red zone trip with a pass breakup on another fade to Robinson — Charlie Kuhbander missed a 32-yard field goal attempt on the next play. “And Caesar was that guy for us today, and guys just kind of did their thing.”
The defense had faced 15 red zone situations this season entering Saturday’s game. Eight of them ended in touchdowns, six ended with a field goal attempt (four makes) and one ended on downs. But none ended with a takeaway.
That ended with Williams’ third interception this season, all in the past four games.
“I think first drive we kind of needed to settle down a little bit, we were missing tackles, but after that it was kind of like, ‘All right, let’s go,’” said safety John Torchio, who made UW's third interception of the game and his second of the season. “One turnover, boom, who’s going to get the next one? Everyone just wants to make a big play and follow up and prove to everyone that, ‘Hey, I can be a part of that No. 1 defense.’”
“It’s definitely contagious,” Hicks said. “I haven’t caught the interception bug yet, but it’s definitely contagious, man. You can just see it. Once we get one, we just keep getting them, we just keep rolling.”
Redshirt freshman linebacker Jordan Turner ended a fourth-quarter Northwestern possession with his second pick of the season. Even sophomore nickel corner Dean Engram got in on the fun, jumping a route in the third quarter for his first career interception.
“Dean is steady going each and every game,” Williams said. “Today you see he was rewarded for it.”
Williams said turnovers were the defense’s missing piece early this season. The Badgers forced just three — two interceptions and one fumble recovery — during a 2-3 start.
Now they’re playing a contagious brand of football.
“They’re just falling into our hands now," Torchio said.
