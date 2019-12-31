'It's all coming full circle:' Badgers' Jack Sanborn set to face Oregon, his father's alma mater

PASADENA, Calif. — Paul Sanborn never got to see his son Jack play football for the University of Wisconsin. But he’s been on Jack’s mind often this month.
Jack, a sophomore inside linebacker for the Badgers, is preparing for a Rose Bowl matchup with the Oregon Ducks, the team Paul lettered for three times as an offensive lineman from 1980 to '82. Paul passed away in 2005 when Jack was 4 years old, but his time as a Duck was influential for Jack as he grew up.
When the Badgers learned they’d be playing Oregon in college football’s longest-running bowl game, Jack said the emotions hit him quickly.
“If you could draw it out, this is the game that I came here to play in. To go up against that team, who I kind of grew up watching, it’s all coming full circle. It’s pretty amazing,” Sanborn said.
Sanborn had mementos and reminders of his father’s football career at Oregon growing up — an Oregon helmet, a letter jacket, and photographs from Paul’s days as a Duck.
Oregon was the team that got Sanborn interested in watching college football, and the first team he rooted for. He and his family attended the 2010 Rose Bowl when the Ducks played against Ohio State. Some of Paul’s friends and former teammates who have stayed close with the family are planning to attend Wednesday's game and support Jack.
Teammates know Oregon holds a special place in Sanborn’s heart, and have ribbed him about making sure he stays on their side during the Rose Bowl.
“We mess with him. We’re like, ‘Don’t be out here point-shaving,’” senior Chris Orr said with a laugh. “We mess with him, but he doesn’t like (Oregon) at the end of the day.”
In order for UW (10-3) to beat Oregon (11-2), Sanborn is going to need to be the high-impact player he’s shown he can be this season. Slowing down Oregon’s rushing attack and keeping tabs on quarterback Justin Herbert will be two of Sanborn’s key responsibilities.
Sanborn, a Deer Park, Ill., native, is tied with Orr for the team lead with 72 tackles and he has nine tackles for loss. He has started all 13 games, and rarely leaves the field. While Orr has become a bigger part of the pass rush from his inside linebacker spot, Sanborn has been responsible for more pass coverage.
“For a guy to come in and be able to handle what we ask them to do and be extremely consistent is extremely hard,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “I have a lot of respect for the way he's handled himself throughout the course of the year. And it's been a grind for him being a young player with a big-time change in load obviously from last year to this year. So anytime a guy can handle that and just be the same guy every day, you have to respect that.”
Orr said Sanborn has developed into a high-caliber player quickly because he prepares correctly.
“Last year, he was asking the right questions, you could tell he was thinking the right way. Now, he studies the game like he’s supposed to, he practices hard, so when he gets to the game, it’s easy for him. He just puts two and two together and keeps going. I’m proud of how Jack has played. I think he’s going to have an even bigger year next year,” Orr said.
Paul Sanborn’s Oregon teams never earned a Rose Bowl bid, but the Sanborns are hoping Jack isn’t the last family member to get to play in the game. Jack’s brother Bryan is a three-star linebacker who gave his oral commitment to the Badgers earlier this month.
Jack said he was always confident Bryan would come to UW, but he heard about it from teammates and coaches while Bryan was making up his mind.
“Since he first got the offer — last year, I think it was — the coaches would come up to me and the players would annoy me nonstop. ‘Wow, does your brother really like you? He doesn’t want to come play with you?’” Sanborn said.
“The day he did it, I didn’t even know. The whole family knew. I was right there with coach Chryst when he called. We were all standing there and he was like, ‘Since everyone’s here, I just wanted to say I want to commit.’ I was happy for him.”
Badgers vs. Oregon: Who has the edge?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
The Badgers played one of their best halves of offense to open the Big Ten Championship Game, and held a 21-7 lead at halftime. That didn’t stick, as Ohio State stormed back to win, but the things that worked early on are what UW can focus on against the Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
A lot of attention will be on Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor (above), who is likely playing in his final game for UW. His 1,909 yards were second in the FBS this year, and he has a chance to end his college career on a high note. Before the Pac-12 title game against Utah, Oregon played just one team (Auburn) whose rushing offense finished in the top 50 in the FBS.
Receiver Quintez Cephus and quarterback Jack Coan continued to show a strong connection against Ohio State, and Cephus is a tough matchup for an Oregon secondary that 222.8 yards per game in the air (58th in FBS). UW will look to maintain variety in its offense with jet sweeps, end arounds and Coan’s willingness to keep the ball on read options.
Linebacker Troy Dye led the Ducks with 75 total tackles, 9½ of which were for loss. Kayvon Thibodeaux is the bright spot up front for the Ducks with 14 tackles for loss including nine sacks. Coan will need to be smart with the ball against Oregon’s secondary, which has 19 interceptions.
EDGE | UW
WHEN THE DUCKS HAVE THE BALL
Led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert (above), the Ducks have one of the best passing attacks in the country. Oregon’s team passing efficiency rating of 160.37 is 13th in the FBS. Herbert threw for 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions, and used a bevy of receiving threats to do it.
Four Oregon receivers have at least 25 catches, 400 yards and three touchdowns this season. Junior Johnny Johnson III leads the group with 55 catches and 818 yards, and his seven touchdowns are tied with Jaylon Reed (50 catches, 465 yards) for the team lead. However, the Ducks maintain balance offensively with a solid running game — an average Oregon game has 37 rushes and 33 passes.
CJ Verdell is Oregon’s top rusher with 1,171 yards this season, while Travis Dye has added 655. Cyrus Habibi-Likio has been the short-yardage back for Oregon, and he’s scored a team-best 10 touchdowns. The Badgers will need to limit the Ducks’ run game and generate pass rush against a strong offensive line.
Outside linebacker Zack Baun, who has been stacking up All-American honors this season, will have one of his top challenges to date with Penei Sewell, Oregon’s Outland Trophy-winning tackle. After playing well against Minnesota, the Badgers’ secondary struggled against the Buckeyes when quarterback Justin Fields extended plays with scrambles. Herbert has that ability as well, so the game may swing on how those defensive backs hold up on long plays.
EDGE | OREGON
SPECIAL TEAMS
Neither team has had a particularly strong year out of their kickers.
UW’s Zach Hintze missed his first field goal since taking over as the placekicker when his 48-yard field goal went left against the Buckeyes. Between Hintze and Collin Larsh, Badgers kickers are 12 of 18 on field goals this season. Oregon’s Camden Lewis is 9 of 14 on field goals after starting the year 0-for-3.
UW’s Aron Cruickshank (above) has been a dynamic kick returner, averaging 25.3 yards per return including an 89-yard touchdown. Oregon counters with Mykael Wright, who averages 38.7 yards and has two touchdowns on nine returns.
Blake Maimone’s 43.9-yard average on punts is one of the best in the country, and he has 15 punts of more than 50 yards.
EDGE | OREGON
COACHING
Mario Cristobal’s short tenure as the Ducks’ coach has seen the program get back to national relevance after a couple of down seasons.
The longtime offensive line coach is 20-6 as Oregon’s top man, and looking for his second bowl win. He makes his mark on the Ducks’ offensive line, which has been one of the best units in the country. Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Marcus Arroyo, was hired as the head coach at UNLV in early December, but will coach the Rose Bowl.
UW coach Paul Chryst (above) is coaching in his third Rose Bowl after being the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Badgers in the 2010 and 2011 games. He and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph have added layers to the offense throughout the season, blending Taylor’s between-the-tackles runs and the quick passing game well.
How defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard blitzes to pressure Herbert, who’s playing in his final game, will be fun to watch.
EDGE | UW
INTANGIBLES
There’s a thought out there that because of the College Football Playoff, the Rose Bowl doesn’t hold the same meaning it once did — don’t buy it. Both teams will be thoroughly motivated to end bounce-back seasons for their programs with a strong showing, and winning the biggest bowl game outside of the playoff will do that.
The Badgers will certainly have some extra juice with two of their best players, Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz (above), likely playing their final games for the program. UW also wants to shake its three-game losing streak in the Rose Bowl.
Herbert will be looking to add a statement win to his college career before embarking on an NFL journey.
EDGE | PUSH
STATE JOURNAL'S PICK
This should be another classic Rose Bowl for the Badgers. The Ducks are a tough team and have the ingredients to win, but UW has bounced back from a midyear slump to look like a complete team. The Badgers’ last six Rose Bowls have been one-score games, and this one will be too. But Taylor puts on one more memorable performance on his way to the pros to lift the Badgers.
BADGERS 31, DUCKS 28
THE NUMBER (UW)
14: Lost fumbles for the Badgers, playing against an Oregon defense that has only forced seven and recovered three
THE NUMBER (OREGON)
59: Tackles for loss allowed by the Ducks, tied with UW and Clemson for 12th best in the FBS
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Third-down conversions: UW has converted half of its third-down attempts this season, while Oregon’s defense has allowed a 33.5 percent conversion rate
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Completion percentage: Despite completing two-thirds of his passes this season, Justin Herbert has been at or under 60 percent completions over the past three games