'It's all coming full circle:' Badgers' Jack Sanborn set to face Oregon, his father's alma mater

Orr said Sanborn has developed into a high-caliber player quickly because he prepares correctly.

“Last year, he was asking the right questions, you could tell he was thinking the right way. Now, he studies the game like he’s supposed to, he practices hard, so when he gets to the game, it’s easy for him. He just puts two and two together and keeps going. I’m proud of how Jack has played. I think he’s going to have an even bigger year next year,” Orr said.

Paul Sanborn’s Oregon teams never earned a Rose Bowl bid, but the Sanborns are hoping Jack isn’t the last family member to get to play in the game. Jack’s brother Bryan is a three-star linebacker who gave his oral commitment to the Badgers earlier this month.

Jack said he was always confident Bryan would come to UW, but he heard about it from teammates and coaches while Bryan was making up his mind.

“Since he first got the offer — last year, I think it was — the coaches would come up to me and the players would annoy me nonstop. ‘Wow, does your brother really like you? He doesn’t want to come play with you?’” Sanborn said.