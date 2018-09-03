Two key University of Wisconsin football players could return from injury Saturday against New Mexico at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Badgers removed sophomore defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, out since the summer after knee surgery, from the injury report Monday, while senior tight end Zander Neuville is listed as questionable to play against the Lobos. Neuville tore his ACL against Minnesota last season and suffered another right leg injury during fall camp.
UW coach Paul Chryst said both are cleared to play this week, and the Badgers will monitor how they react to a heavier workload throughout the week.
"(Loudermilk's) been able to practice some," Chryst said. "As the week progresses, our intentions are, alright, let's go and see where he's at. And probably at the end of the week, if he's doing more with volume, how does he respond? So Tuesday, he'll do a lot. How does he respond? And then that dictates Wednesday. And the same could be said with (Neuville).
"They're cleared, they're able to go, which means practice and play, but you also want to see how they handle the volume of the week."
Both returns could be timely. Loudermilk, who enjoyed a promising 2017 season, may provide a major upgrade at defensive end, where three of UW's top four players are redshirt freshmen.
Inside linebacker T.J. Edwards said he believes the 6-foot-7, 300-pound end has "leaned out" physically and looks more explosive and powerful than last year, and multiple Badgers players noted that Loudermilk also took strides mentally this offseason.
"He's got all the natural, God-given ability," offensive lineman Michael Deiter said. "He's long. He's athletic. But he's also strong, and I think he's gotten a lot smarter. I would say he's a pretty savvy player right now. A year ago he might not have had that as much. He was new. It was his first year playing."
Neuville's potential inclusion this weekend comes after Luke Benzschawel suffered a right leg injury against Western Kentucky on Friday. With their top two blocking tight ends - Neuville and Benzschawel - out, the Badgers used offensive tackle Logan Bruss at the position against the Hilltoppers.
Chryst said Monday that Benzschawel will miss "a couple games," making Neuville's return key for UW's depth against New Mexico. Having hardly practiced since last November, Neuville may also need a couple games to work his way back to a full snap count before Big Ten play begins Sept. 22 at Iowa.
"He's going to have to get back into playing shape and, for lack of a better term, knock some rust off," Chryst said. "But I love the way that he's prepared. It's a different offseason for him. He invested a lot into it, and I know he's chomping at the bit to get out there. I think that alone will be uplifting, not just to him but to our guys."
From the infirmary
Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas (right leg), running back Bradrick Shaw (left leg) and defensive end Kraig Howe (right leg) joined Benzschawel on Monday's injury report as players who are expected to miss Saturday's game against New Mexico.
Safety Reggie Pearson (left leg) and kicker/punter P.J. Rosowski (right leg) are listed as questionable.
Mustpaha, Blaylock play on special teams
Two true freshmen, wide receiver Taj Mustapha and safety Travian Blaylock, played strictly on special teams against Western Kentucky on Friday.
Per a new NCAA rule adopted this season, players can participate in up to four games and redshirt. Still, the decision to play Mustapha and Blaylock only on special teams in the season’s opening game wasn’t an expected one.
“They’ve got to have earned the right to play, and those two certainly have, especially in special teams,” Chryst said. "And we’ve got a number of players in that class that are doing a lot on special teams. Some are doing a lot and didn’t get in, so I think it’s just, if they’re ready to play and can add value to the team, then they’ll play."
UW adds in-state kicker/punter
In-state kicker/punter Blake Wilcox announced Monday that he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from UW.
The Kettle Moraine High prospect ranks as the No. 3 punter and No. 5 kicker nationally from the class of 2019, according to Kohl’s Kicking. He could play either position for the Badgers.