Is Wisconsin football behind in recruiting? Here's what the Badgers' new recruiting leader says

The words have stuck with Mickey Turner for more than a decade, a mentality that has guided him in his career and life.

“Your growth is determined by two things,” former U.S. Marine and Missouri Governor Eric Greitens told Turner’s business school class at Washington University in St. Louis. “How hard is that challenge you're going after? And what's the energy you put into it?”

Turner had been the University of Wisconsin football program’s tight ends coach for seven years and still was attacking that role, but the challenge wasn’t as hard. He was comfortable — a feeling that worried him. So when UW coach Paul Chryst spoke with him soon after the bowl game about becoming the program’s recruiting leader, the opportunity intrigued him.

“All of a sudden, I'm out of my comfort zone,” Turner said. “I mean, I'm waking up before the alarm clock goes off because my head's going off. Bing, bing, bing, I need to make this phone call, connect this (person); that's a good sign.

“This is a new challenge that's more monumental than me just being a tight end coach one more year, and I'm attacking with everything I got. So I know that my growth next year, 10 years from now, is going to be so much better — no matter what I'm doing then — because of what I'm doing right now.”

Enthusiasm for his new job radiated off Turner on Friday at the McClain Center, his first news conference since being announced as the program's lead recruiter — title still pending — last month.

The former UW tight end and team captain knows he can sell the program, campus and Madison community from his experience recruiting as the tight ends coach. The days spent in high schools speaking with prospects and nights at kitchen tables with their families doing so were the fun parts of hitting the road throughout the year. Facilitating those relationships and pitching what he sees as the benefits UW offers now will be his work on a daily basis.

“The big thing early was, ‘OK, what do we need in this spot? What is it we should be looking for?’” Chryst said earlier this week.

“Then it kept coming back to the things that we were valuing, just kept coming back to me that Mickey is perfect for this. I think in every position that you have, and I want this for every person that works here, it has to serve two purposes to me. If it can serve a purpose for the individual where they can keep progressing and growing in their career and they can also add value to the program, that's a pretty good thing.”

Stepping away from an on-field coaching role wasn’t easy, Turner said, but he saw things in himself that he knew would fit in leading the recruiting department. He also will get the chance to be creative, finding ways to connect with recruits and get UW in front of them, whether that entails an in-person visit or virtual.

“Growing up in America right now, there's so much information flooded at these kids that they become numb to it,” Turner said. “They start not seeing the billboards. So what's the point of getting a billboard in the first place? So I’ve got to find new ways to bridge that gap for them and get them to understand that Wisconsin's an excellent place to look at, an excellent place to get a degree, an awesome college experience, all those things. But that takes time, that takes resources, so that's the battle.”

Turner and Chryst said there will be a significant expansion of the recruiting staff, and the application window for the first job under Turner closed last week. The exact number of staffers wasn’t revealed, but there will be at least one person dedicated to monitoring the transfer portal; at least three solely focused on high school recruiting; an on-campus recruiting coordinator; and another hire concentrated on video and graphic work.

Should all those hires come to pass, the minimum eight-person recruiting staff will be at least double what the staff had before last summer when former director of player personnel Saeed Khalif left for the same job at Michigan State.

What is difficult to quantify is if the Badgers have put themselves behind in recruiting by waiting nearly nine months to hire a recruiting leader and even longer to fill out the staff. Both Chryst and Turner said UW’s recruiting efforts didn’t wane, but the 2022 class ranked 45th, per 247Sports, after three consecutive cycles posting program-high ratings that peaked with the 2021 class ranking 16th in the country. That ranking is a bit deceiving because the average individual recruit rating in the 2022 class was the same as the higher-rated classes and the 2022 class had six fewer recruits, which contributed to the lower ranking. But there remains a perception that UW’s lack of staff resulted in a lag finding the future of the program.

“Certainly we didn't stop recruiting,” Chryst said. “It put more on everyone's plate, but to say we're behind, I don't know. If anywhere it'd be not the class we're recruiting — now you're recruiting kind of three, three and a half classes.

“It could have, maybe, I don't know. You don't know. But I do feel confident. A lot of people, we all had to do more. And yet I thought it kind of fit what we needed to do. And I appreciate that from the staff, guys jumped in and I think there’s something about that was still really healthy. And I think something that we've got to hold onto in many regards.”

If there is any ground to make up, Turner is now in charge of doing so. He admits he’s still learning on the job — specifically the ever-evolving rules surrounding recruiting and the finer points of his new role. He credits Meagan Blair, a former UW track and field standout whose work on the football staff was shifted to recruiting last year, for getting him up to speed.

“It's not like we're starting from scratch,” Turner said. “We're turning the engine back on in some spots, and we're putting a lot more fuel on it now, which is good.”

