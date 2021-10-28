Iowa vs. Wisconsin fun facts: Any clues here to who will win Saturday?

IOWA CITY — Iowa-Wisconsin. Here's what you need to know, and what you didn't know you need to know:
1. Iowa is trying for its first two-game winning streak against the Badgers since 2008-09.
2. Wisconsin (4-3) has a current streak of 19 straight winning seasons. Only Oklahoma has more, with 22. Iowa has eight and needs one win to lock up a ninth. No other Big Ten West team has more than one.
3. Last year, Nakia Watson was Wisconsin's top rusher against Iowa, with 29 yards. The Badgers had a 100-yard rusher against the Hawkeyes in each of the previous four matchups.
4. Though it hasn't had an interception since Oct. 9, Iowa has seven more interceptions (16) than any other Big Ten team. Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss leads the nation in interceptions per game with 0.7.
5. Wisconsin averages 141.9 yards more per game than its opponents, yet has scored just 2.7 more points per game than its foes. A reason is that it was intercepted three times for touchdowns, lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and gave up a kickoff return for a TD.
6. Iowa is tied for third in the nation in scoring defense (14.6 points per game). Wisconsin is second in total defense (223 yards per game) and first in rushing defense (53.3 ypg). Purdue rushed for minus-13 yards against the Badgers last Saturday.
7. Ten Hawkeyes are from Wisconsin. One Badger (T.J. Bollers of Tiffin) is from Iowa.
8. Wisconsin's 30-13 win at Purdue last Saturday ended its eight-game losing streak against ranked teams. This is the first time in their last eight meetings that Wisconsin enters a game against Iowa unranked.
9. The last time Iowa won at Wisconsin is also the last time it won the Big Ten West, in 2015.
10. The Hawkeyes are first in the Big Ten in turnover margin, lead the nation in points off turnovers (64), and are first nationally in percentage of points off turnovers (39.8%). The Badgers are last in the league in turnover margin, and 50.4 percent of the points they've allowed came off their offense's turnovers.
11. Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst is 29-7 against the Big Ten West.
12. Badger punter Andy Vujnovich (46.3 yards per punt) previously attended the University of Dubuque. Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor (46.2 ypp) previously attended Haileybury College in Melbourne, Australia.
13. Wisconsin didn't complete a pass in the final 44:16 against Purdue.
14. Iowa's 7-point output against Purdue Oct. 16 was the first time it was held under 20 points in its last 21 games. Wisconsin has been held under 20 on three occasions this season.
15. Purdue wide receiver David Bell had 11 receptions for 240 receiving yards against Iowa on Oct. 16. He had six catches for 33 yards against Wisconsin the following Saturday.
16. Badger running backs Chez Mellusi (149 yards) and Braelon Allen (140) were the first pair of running backs to top 100 yards in the same game against Purdue since Akrum Wadley (176) and LeShun Daniels (150) in 2016.
17. Wisconsin is the only team to have ever won a Duke's Mayo Bowl. The team the Badgers beat, Wake Forest, hasn't lost since that day in Charlotte. This is the first season the Demon Deacons have started a season with seven wins since 1944.
18. Iowa has played four Big Ten teams. None (Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue) have won a conference game after playing the Hawkeyes.
19. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is from Tony, Wis. That's 10 miles from Cedar Rapids. The one in Wisconsin.
20. Iowa ranks first nationally in hogs, corn, eggs and soybeans. Wisconsin ranks first in cheese and cranberries, and grows 95 percent of the nation's supply of ginseng.