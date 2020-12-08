Iowa QB Spencer Petras more comfortable by the week as he preps for Badgers

Spencer Petras’ full body of work this season as the starting quarterback for the University of Iowa was summed up against Illinois last week.
After a shaky start, Petras got the offense rolling as the No. 19 Hawkeyes (5-2) pulled away with a 35-21 victory against the Illini. Iowa scored 35 unanswered points after trailing 14-0. After starting the game 2-for-5 passing and being sacked twice, Petras spoke with his receivers on the sideline and shared a simple message.
“I just told them to stay with me,” Petras told reporters. “It can’t be fun for them when I’m struggling. Just had to make sure they stayed high-energy, kept the faith. They made plays when we needed them and we got a great rhythm going eventually. So just reminding them it’s a four-quarter game and we’ll be all right.”
Petras finished with his best stat line of the season, completing 18 of 28 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Hawkeyes’ fifth consecutive win. His season follows a similar pattern of a rough beginning leading to a strong finish, as the redshirt sophomore and first-year starter looks to cap off the regular season against No. 25 University of Wisconsin (2-2).
“After the slow start, we really got to see what this offense could really do,” Petras said after the Illinois game. “We’ve got to build on it.”
Taking over for Nate Stanley, a Menomonie product and three-year starter for Iowa, Petras had big shoes to fill. His arm strength was never in question, but early in the season the 6-foot-5 signal-caller had trouble reining in his throws.
In losses to Purdue and Northwestern to open the year, Petras was a combined 48 of 89 (53.9%) for 481 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. In the five games since, Petras’ completion percentage is better (59.5%) and he’s got six touchdowns against two interceptions. He’s averaging just 175.4 yards per game, but with Iowa’s run game coming together, Petras has been able to focus on being more efficient and challenging defenses down the field.
“I think he’s continuing to move forward and improve,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of Petras last week. “Every game he’s got good plays, every game he’s got some I’m sure he’d like to correct or do a little bit better.”
Petras will get a boost against UW in the form of offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger’s return to the lineup. Kallenberger has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, but he’s expected to play Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. He’s listed as the backup right tackle on the depth chart, but Kallenberger has played all over the line during his career.
Getting more comfortable in his role each week has helped Petras, as has the consistent play of pass-catchers such as receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and tight end Sam LaPorta. The rushing attack — featuring backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent — has opened up the play-action passing game for which Iowa is known and helped make life easier for on Petras.
“From just watching tape, certainly very talented,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Petras. “You watch the early games and you kind of see how he’s developed and grown. I think he’s really talented and obviously playing good football. I think (he) fits what they want to do and has the ability to throw a lot of different throws.”
As the Badgers study game tape of Petras, the burgeoning chemistry between he and his receivers stands out.
“He’s definitely improved,” said inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who’s second on UW in tackles with 22. “Just watching him, he’s gaining confidence and he’s getting better on his throws and his timing and he’s gaining trust with his receivers. It’s all just about trusting our game plan and knowing that he’s a good player, he’s capable of making those throws, just trust our game plan and be ready to stack up and come ready to play.”
When Stanley was under center for Iowa, he was known to call an audible or check out of plays depending on what he saw from the defense. Petras isn’t quite there yet, but his command of the line and of the offense is evident, UW safety Eric Burrell said.
“I think he does a good job of just having control of the line of scrimmage and making sure the receivers have the right communication and they’re on par with the things that they do," he said. "I think we’ve just got to give a lot of pressure at the line of scrimmage. I’m very excited for our DBs, it’s another challenge. We really pride ourselves going into each week on, ‘Be the reason why we won this ballgame.’
“I think this is a great challenge for us. I think they’ve got a good receiving corps, good tight ends, a good quarterback.”
