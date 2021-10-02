Instant analysis: Wisconsin football manages to look worse in loss to Michigan

The University of Wisconsin football team fell to 1-3 with a 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are my three thoughts on the game.
The slide continues
There were boo birds in the first half and fans flocking toward the exits early in the fourth quarter.
People have lost patience — and perhaps hope — in this team four games into the season.
UW now has lost eight consecutive games to ranked opponents and is 9-10 since midway through the 2019 season.
This was the program’s most lopsided defeat at home since a 37-15 loss to Minnesota to close the 2018 regular season.
The good news for UW is it probably won’t have to play another ranked team for at least four weeks, unless unbeaten Army climbs into the poll.
The bad news? While this may seem like rock bottom, it’s no given that the Badgers are going to beat old friend Bret Bielema and Illinois next week down in Champaign.
Truly offensive
Just when I thought this offense couldn’t look any worse, it found a way to prove me wrong.
UW went three-and-out on its first four series of the game. It had minus-2 yards of total offense at that point.
There was a glimmer of hope after the Badgers followed that putrid display with a 15-play drive that resulted in a field goal and a quick-strike touchdown drive that included two connections between Graham Mertz and Chimere Dike. But the offense went right back to being anemic in the second half.
Fans have been calling for Chase Wolf to replace Graham Mertz and they got their way early in the third quarter when Mertz left the game with what UW officials are calling a chest injury.
Wolf turned over the ball on back-to-back plays and the rout was on for Michigan.
Not at all special
UW’s special teams offered another poor performance a week after giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown, the game-changing play in a 41-13 loss to Notre Dame in Chicago.
First, freshman Hunter Wohler didn’t get out of the way on punt coverage and the ball hit him. Michigan recovered, took over at the UW 5 and ended up with a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.
It didn’t end up mattering a whole lot, but UW handed Michigan good field position late in the first half when Jack Van Dyke’s kickoff went out of bounds.
The bottom line: Badgers special teams coach Chris Haering’s unit isn’t doing anything to help this team win.
