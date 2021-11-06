Instant analysis: Wisconsin football is bowl eligible but has new concern after routing Rutgers

UW looked pretty deep at tailback when the season began, but Jalen Berger was kicked off the team last month. That came after freshmen Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts got in a fight the week of the season opener, leading to Crawford getting kicked off the team and Roberts entering the transfer portal.

The question now becomes: Can Allen carry a heavy load down the stretch if Mellusi’s injury is serious?

Passing grade

I made a snarky comment on Twitter late in the first half after a UW completed pass: Graham Mertz is over 100 yards in one half, haters.

That hasn’t happened all that often, and Mertz went on to finish the first half with 143 yards. That was more than he had at the end of six of the Badgers’ first eight games this season.

It kept getting better, too. By the time Mertz was pulled midway through the third quarter, he was 11 of 16 for 240 yards — tying a season high — with three touchdowns and an interception. His pass efficiency rating: a whopping 244.1.

There’s been more good than bad from Mertz in recent weeks, and there was a lot more good than bad Saturday.