Instant analysis: Wisconsin football is bowl eligible but has new concern after routing Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The University of Wisconsin football team improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play with a 52-3 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game.
Thin at tailback
The Badgers already were thin at tailback, and that situation may have gotten worse in the third quarter when Chez Mellusi left the game with a left leg injury.
Mellusi burst up the middle for an 11-yard gain, but he went down awkwardly and grabbed his knee. He limped off the field, went straight to the medical tent and later headed to the locker room.
Losing Mellusi for an extended period would leave UW with Braelon Allen and not much proven talent behind him. Allen went over 100 yards for the fifth consecutive game — the first UW freshman to do that since Anthony Davis in 2001 — but he doesn’t appear to be 100% either and needed both ankles taped after gaining 33 yards on his first carry of the game.
Allen looked stronger as the game went on, and UW coach Paul Chryst wisely got him out of the game after a 36-yard run in the third quarter.
Stoughton’s Brady Schipper is UW’s third-down back but probably can’t be counted on in an expanded role. Sophomore Julius Davis of Menomonee Falls got some run Saturday and so did true freshman Jackson Acker, a former Verona standout.
UW looked pretty deep at tailback when the season began, but Jalen Berger was kicked off the team last month. That came after freshmen Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts got in a fight the week of the season opener, leading to Crawford getting kicked off the team and Roberts entering the transfer portal.
The question now becomes: Can Allen carry a heavy load down the stretch if Mellusi’s injury is serious?
Passing grade
I made a snarky comment on Twitter late in the first half after a UW completed pass: Graham Mertz is over 100 yards in one half, haters.
That hasn’t happened all that often, and Mertz went on to finish the first half with 143 yards. That was more than he had at the end of six of the Badgers’ first eight games this season.
It kept getting better, too. By the time Mertz was pulled midway through the third quarter, he was 11 of 16 for 240 yards — tying a season high — with three touchdowns and an interception. His pass efficiency rating: a whopping 244.1.
There’s been more good than bad from Mertz in recent weeks, and there was a lot more good than bad Saturday.
But about that bad: Mertz’s only interception of the game came when he threw into double coverage on a pass intended for tight end Jake Ferguson. An argument could be made that the officials missed a Rutgers holding or pass-interference penalty on the play, but that doesn’t excuse Mertz for forcing a pass into coverage. Especially when UW sophomore wide receiver Chimere Dike had beaten his man over the middle.
Still, it was a very good day for Mertz. And depending on Mellusi’s injury, the Badgers may need their passing game even more over the final three games of the regular season.
Let’s go bowling
UW is bowl eligible for the 20th consecutive season.
That won’t be a big deal for some fans, and that’s fine. There won’t be much celebration from UW players considering they still have work to do to win the Big Ten West title.
But let’s not pooh-pooh that streak, either. It wasn’t long ago that the Badgers were 1-3 and my colleague Colten Bartholomew and I were trying to figure out a path to bowl eligibility.
UW has won five consecutive games since that point. It has outscored its four Big Ten opponents by a combined 133-23 during that streak.
Yes, the schedule has gotten easier. But the Badgers have gotten better as the season’s gone on as well.
