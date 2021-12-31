Instant analysis: What went right — and what didn’t — in Wisconsin football’s bowl win over Arizona State

The University of Wisconsin football team improved to 9-4 with a 20-13 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:
What I liked
Braelon Allen, who battled injuries late in the regular season, was healthy and it showed. Allen went over 100 yards on his 12th carry and finished with 159 on 29 attempts.
Allen was a beast on UW’s final drive, registering nine carries for 45 yards to help UW run out the clock by hogging the ball for nearly 10 minutes.
UW used a hurry-up offense after Allen rushed for 7 yards on the second play of a drive in the first quarter. It may have caught Arizona State off guard, and Graham Mertz found fullback John Chenal for 7 yards, a gain that would have been longer had Chenal not tripped.
Nick Herbig (two sacks) was probably UW’s defensive MVP, but Leo Chenal (nine tackles) deserves mention as well for all the ground he covered chasing a scrambling quarterback.
Those two will be the heart and soul of the Badgers’ defense next season provided Chenal returns for his senior season.
What I didn’t like
UW’s defense was good for the most part, allowing only 219 total yards and holding the Sun Devils to a touchdown and two field goals.
But there were a couple issues:
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is elusive, but the Badgers took some bad angles and lost contain too often on his scrambles.
And the secondary — albeit one missing some key players — had some low moments. One in particular: UW had done a good job containing Daniels on a third-and-long play in the fourth quarter, but his heave ended up in the hands of Jaylin Conyers for a 35-yard gain.
UW got too conservative at the end of the first half. UW called a timeout with 1:08 remaining and showed no urgency the rest of the way, especially in between two scrambles by Mertz. The Badgers had to settle for a field goal in the end.
What it means
A win’s a win, and it helped Chryst improve to 6-1 in bowl games.
But it’s hard to figure out exactly what this one means in the grand scheme of things. UW battled through adversity and was missing several key players due to injury by the end, but Arizona State was down nine starters.
Bottom line: It wasn’t the season a large senior class wanted, but at least that group got to leave UW on a positive note.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.