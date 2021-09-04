Instant analysis: Jim Polzin on Graham Mertz's struggles, Wisconsin's defensive second half letdown

The University of Wisconsin football team opened the 2021 season with a 16-10 loss to Penn State on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are my three thoughts on the game:
Not a passing grade
What a difference in season openers for Graham Mertz.
He made his starting debut in the 2020 opener, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Illinois and never came close to that type of performance the rest of the way.
Mertz said he learned from that season. There was hope he’d make big strides as a sophomore, especially since he had healthy veterans around him.
But there were no signs of that Saturday against Penn State. Mertz went 22 of 37 for 185 yards with two interceptions.
He locked in on his first read too often and made two critical errors that resulted in intentional grounding penalties, including one on UW’s final drive that led to a 10-second runoff and left the Badgers clinging to desperation.
The following play was a fitting ending to a brutal day for Mertz and the offense: an interception that sealed the win for the Nittany Lions.
Disappearing act
UW’s defense was magnificent in the first half, allowing 43 yards and zero points on 22 plays.
The second half was a different story and the biggest issue was in the secondary, which got torched by Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson and Co.
UW allowed passing plays of 49, 52 and 42 after halftime. There was also a 34-yard run by Penn State tailback Noah Cain.
It was a particularly rough half for UW safety Scott Nelson, who let Dotson get behind him for a 49-yard touchdown pass on the Nittany Lions’ first series of the third quarter and bit hard on a pump fake by quarterback Sean Clifford to allow Dotson to get behind him for a 42-yard gain that set up the go-ahead touchdown.
Heavy lifter
I wondered earlier in the week after he’d been named the starter if junior tailback Chez Mellusi, who never had carried the ball more than eight times at the college level, could be a workhorse.
The answer in his UW debut? A resounding yes.
Mellusi finished with 31 attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown. He entered the game with 71 career carries over two seasons at Clemson.
UW was missing some pop in its running attack and it appears Mellusi, who had runs of 14, 12, 19, 13, 15 and 11, is capable of providing it.
Sophomore Jalen Berger was suited up but never got in the game for reasons that are unclear, leaving Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo as UW’s featured backs.
Both were impressive, with Guerendo finishing with 56 yards on 13 carries.
But there was no passing game to complement the ground game led by Mellusi.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.