Instant analysis: How Wisconsin football survived scare from Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin football team improved to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten with a 35-28 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game.
The 200-yard club
UW tailbacks had produced five 200-yard rushing games against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011: Montee Ball (202 yards), Melvin Gordon (216, 408) and Jonathan Taylor (249, 221, 204).
Welcome to the club, Braelon Allen.
The freshman put on his most dazzling display yet, finishing with 22 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns
UW needed every one of those yards, too.
All three scores broke ties: a 71-yarder in the first quarter to make it 14-7, a 3-yarder late in the third quarter to make it 28-21 and a 53-yarder to complete the scoring with 3:50 left.
The bad news for Nebraska: Barring injury, it has to face Allen at least two more times.
Struggling defense
UW only had allowed one opponent — Michigan — to go over 300 total yards in its first 10 games this season. Nebraska reached that total by midway through the third quarter and finished with 452.
The Cornhuskers destroyed the Badgers with crossing routes, with tight end Austin Allen and wide receiver Samori Toure combining for 256 yards on 14 receptions.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez finished 23 of 35 for 351 yards with a touchdown.
The UW defense did have some much-needed positives in the second half: a pair of interceptions by safety Collin Wilder and a late stand in which it forced Martinez to throw four consecutive incompletions after a holding penalty left the Huskers with a first-and-20 from the UW 21.
Scary thought: If UW does win the West to advance to the Big Ten title game, Ohio State is going to be licking its chops considering how explosive it is through the air.
Welcome back
Stephen Bracey hadn’t played this season due to injury, but he got the Badgers going in his debut with a 91-yard kickoff return to open the game.
The Badgers had their share of special-teams blunders the rest of the way, including a missed 33-yard field goal by Collin Larsh after a high snap, but Bracey at least provided a rare explosive play from that unit.
Nebraska did a good job of containing Bracey or keeping the ball out of his hands the rest of the way. He finished with three returns for 138 yards.
