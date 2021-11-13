Instant analysis: Good QB play and more defensive dominance helps Wisconsin rout Northwestern

The University of Wisconsin football team improved to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play with a 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:
Almost perfect
Graham Mertz was sharp for the second consecutive week.
In fact, the sophomore quarterback was nearly perfect on back-to-back Saturdays, save for a head-scratching interception in each game.
Mertz’s line vs. Northwestern was 18 of 23 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. Most of his throws were on the money, and I particularly liked how Mertz eluded pressure a couple times in the first half. Those completed passes didn’t result in big plays, but at least he was able to turn a negative into something positive.
Mertz had completed 12 passes to nine receivers at halftime. He had a great two-minute drive going late in the first half and hit Jack Dunn, Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis and Chimere Dike for gains of 13 yards or more in a span of six plays.
But then came a big blunder: Mertz forced a ball to Davis in the end zone and Brandon Joseph was there for an easy interception.
Still, these numbers in back-to-back weeks are pretty fantastic: 29 of 39 for 456 yards and five touchdowns. The two interceptions, however, were completely avoidable.
Defense delivers again
I called a shutout for the Badgers and that prediction looked to be in jeopardy exactly one defensive series into the game.
Northwestern took over at its 8 following a punt and proceeded to methodically move the ball down the field, converting three times on third down and once on fourth down to get inside the UW 10. Wildcats quarterback Andrew Marty threw an ill-advised pass that was picked off by Badgers senior cornerback Caesar Williams two plays later.
Northwestern’s drive: 19 plays, 82 yards.
Northwestern, the rest of the first half: 12 plays, 10 yards.
Whether it was just UW awaking from its slumber or defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard making some adjustments, the Badgers were aggressive and dominant after that slow start. Linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal were camped in the Northwestern backfield, and he had plenty of teammates joining him there.
Chenal and Sanborn both finished with three tackles for loss. UW had 12 as a team.
Meanwhile, Dean Engram, John Torchio and Jordan Turner joined Williams with interceptions.
Alas, the Badgers’ shutout hopes ended with Northwestern cornerback A.J. Hampton Jr. returning a Julius Davis fumble 49 yards for a touchdown with 11:38 left in the game.
What a rush
I’m saving Braelon Allen for last only because he’ll be the focus of my column coming later Saturday.
The 17-year-old phenom continues to amaze each week. Allen had a career day against the Wildcats two days after UW announced that starting tailback Chez Mellusi was out for the season with a knee injury..
The freshman finished with 25 carries for 173 yards — and he didn’t play the fourth quarter.
Allen gave everyone a scare in the first quarter when he came up limping after a 13-yard run, but he was back in the game shortly thereafter and spent the rest of the day running around or through Northwestern tacklers.
That’s six 100-yard games in a row for Allen, who still should be a senior in high school. Truly amazing stuff.