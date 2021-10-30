Instant analysis: Badgers defense suffocates Iowa while UW's offense stays out of trouble

The University of Wisconsin football team improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play with a 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game.
Defense dominates
Iowa had 23 total yards through its first 27 plays. Let that sink in for a bit.
This UW defense has been great all season and the scary thing is it keeps getting better week after week.
It’s the biggest reason I think UW can win out and win the West Division title. How are teams such as Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota going to move the ball consistently — and score enough points — to beat the Badgers?
The one thing to keep an eye on is injuries: Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and safety Collin Wilder all got banged up in the game Saturday. None of those injuries appeared to be that serious, but UW can’t afford to lose key players.
Give it here
UW was minus-9 in the turnover department in its three defeats, with two takeaways and 11 giveaways.
The Badgers are plus-4 in their five wins after finishing with no turnovers and three takeaways against the Hawkeyes.
Turnovers made UW look worse than it actually was in the losses to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. It’s a team that just doesn’t have enough playmakers on offense to afford losing the turnover battle against quality opponents.
The Badgers flipped that script Saturday and the result was a 20-point win.
Mertz’s day
UW sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz was 11 of 22 for 104 yards and a touchdown through the air and two scores on the ground.
He didn’t turn over the ball, which is arguably his most important stat of the game.
It was an OK performance from Mertz. Not good, not bad, just OK. The defense did the heavy lifting while Mertz and the offense mostly stayed out of trouble.
After throwing the ball only eight times in the win at Purdue last week, you knew UW was going to have to do more through the air to beat Iowa.
But I don’t think anybody thought UW coach Paul Chryst would come out throwing as much as he did. Eight of the Badgers’ first 17 plays were passes, with Mertz completing seven of those attempts.
I was surprised. You were surprised. Most importantly, Iowa probably was surprised.
Mertz was 10 of 12 at one point. Then it went downhill and he had nine consecutive incompletions before connecting with Danny Davis for 14 yards on third-and-5 during a drive that essentially sealed the win for the Badgers.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.