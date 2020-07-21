Inside Badger Academy: Weekly sessions teach football team life, career skills

“So you sort of take what are you seeing within them within that first year, within that second year, and a lot of times guys come in and they think they they've got it down, which you hope they do, and some of the guys really do have it down. But some of them it's going to take failing a little bit or struggling a little bit and we want to create that net for them that it's like, ‘OK, this isn’t going work out, how can we back up with some solutions and get you set up?’”

McGowan and Suguiyama plan out the spring and summer sessions in full, using feedback from players to decipher which lessons resonated most. They also stay flexible to allow what’s happening in the world to direct the discussions.

When George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police officers in May, the pair brought in Sheridan Blanford, UW’s director of inclusion and engagement, and devoted the next two weeks to open discussions about race, injustice and Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think bringing Sheridan in to speak with the whole team was extremely impactful because it also helped all the white players see where their teammates were coming from. Maybe that doesn’t necessarily come up in the locker room organically, or with your roommates, maybe that’s not something that’s always talked about because it can be uncomfortable,” McGowan said.

