Injury bug hits Badgers offensive line and more observations from Wisconsin's 8th training camp practice

Beach has appeared close to a return and he worked out with trainers on Friday. He wore a helmet and jersey Saturday. Bruss didn’t appear to have any extra taping or braces on his leg and was moving around well as he actively coached other linemen, so he may not miss much time.

The offense wasn’t as sharp as it had been earlier this week, and protection was an issue during 11-on-11 portions of the day.

Here are some other observations from Saturday’s practice:

Some skirmishes

After eight days of practicing against one another, some tension between the offense and defense boiled over.

Three small scuffles broke out during team sessions. The first, which occurred during the second 11-on-11 period of the day, was a shoving match between a number of linemen that was surrounded by teammates so quickly it was hard to identify what started it.

The second and largest donnybrook of the morning came later in that period. Redshirt freshman Preston Zachman popped tight end Jack Eschenbach after Eschenbach caught a pass over the middle. It was a clean hit into Eschenbach’s chest and stomach, and neither player went to the ground, but it was a harder hit than the tempo of the practice period.