Injuries to Wisconsin Badgers' receiving corps too much to overcome against Northwestern Wildcats

Not having their two most experienced wide receivers left the Badgers with a green group at that position. Freshman Chimere Dike hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the wide receivers consistently struggled to get open.

It also put more pressure on junior tight end Jake Ferguson, who led the Badgers with seven catches for 58 yards before leaving the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Ferguson appeared to injure his right shoulder earlier in the game but returned. After his final catch, he was helped off the field while holding his right arm.

Flag day

UW defensive backs were penalized four times for pass interference, and senior safety Eric Burrell made it clear he thought some of the calls were shaky.

“Those are tough calls to be made,” Burrell said. “That’s why we’re not referees. They decided to do what they thought was the right call. I question some of them.”

Safety Scott Nelson and Wildgoose were each flagged for pass interference on passes in the end zone on Northwestern’s first drive, which ended with a touchdown. In the play involving Nelson, it appeared the pass was uncatchable.