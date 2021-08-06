In their own words: Why these Wisconsin football players chose to get vaccinated

And then once I got it, I was a lot more comfortable just kind of doing my thing. Because I mean, as you know, during the season and stuff, we were kind of just hanging out in our apartments, going to the stadium and coming back. I got my groceries delivered. And it's not necessarily just because you're afraid of the virus and stuff, it's because you don't want to miss time, right? You don't want to miss time on the field because of the contact tracing, all that stuff. It was a weight taken off my back. I mean, obviously, got me a little sick, the normal things.

A good amount of the team (has been vaccinated). And most of the guys who haven't have pretty good reasons not to, I'd like to say that."

Alvis Whitted, wide receivers coach

"I was kind of hesitant as well, but then I had to look at the big picture. I have a wife and daughter at home. You know, I have these guys (UW players), I have to be an example for them. I got it a while back, but yeah … hopefully more people can do that."

Logan Bruss, senior offensive lineman