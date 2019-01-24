The University of Wisconsin football team's already snatching up some of the 2020 class's best in-state talent.
Waukesha North High wide receiver Chimere Dike announced his commitment to the Badgers via Twitter on Thursday night, becoming the fourth junior from the state of Wisconsin to pledge to UW.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dike, who also held an offer from Iowa state, rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and is unranked by 247sports and ESPN.
Dike received an offer from the Badgers over the weekend, while reportedly on an unofficial visit to Madison, and took less than a week to make his decision.
He joins offensive linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Ben Barten and Dylan Barrett in UW's 2020 recruiting class. Wedig (Kettle Moraine), Nelson (Stoughton) and Barten (Stratford) are in-state prospects.