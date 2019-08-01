The University of Wisconsin football team picked up its second commitment from an in-state running back for the 2021 recruiting class Thursday.
Eau Claire Memorial junior Loyal Crawford received an offer from the Badgers last week and, according to multiple reports, jumped on the opportunity.
The 6-foot, 190-pound tailback ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and is unranked by Rivals. He reportedly held no offers before UW extended one last week.
Crawford becomes the fourth commitment in the Badgers' 2021 class, joining Verona running back Jackson Acker, offensive lineman JP Benzschawel and quarterback Deacon Hill.