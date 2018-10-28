In-state lineman Ben Barten gave his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin on Saturday, per multiple reports. WisSports.net was the first to report the news.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Stratford High product could play either offensive or defensive line for the Badgers when he arrives in 2020.
He's listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports and also reportedly held offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.
Barten joins offensive linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson and Dylan Barrett as known commitments in UW's 2020 recruiting class.