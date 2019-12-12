Illinois sells more beer than expected at home football games

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Football fans have been thirstier than expected, University of Illinois athletic officials said.

Memorial Stadium beer sales totaled roughly $488,000 during home games this season, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported. When school officials announced plans earlier this year to sell beer, they predicted sales in the low six figures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Sales were strongest during three Big Ten football games: Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin. The lowest tally came during a sparsely attended loss to Northwestern two days after Thanksgiving, officials said.

Campus police said the numbers of arrests and ejections have been consistent with previous years. Chief Craig Stone said there were few problems - similar to what he experienced in the same job at Ohio State University, when that school started selling beer at football games.

Officials said revenue will be shared between the university's Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and Spectra, which provides concessions for athletic events.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0