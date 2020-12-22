Illinois native, ex-Badgers coach Bret Bielema has 'come full circle' as new Illini coach

It will take work, but he said he's ready for it.

"Something I learned from my dad on the farm: Do something right so you don't have to do it again," Bielema said.

Those lessons haven't been forgotten. On Saturdays, chores on the family's hog farm started before dawn — even mornings after Friday night football games.

"We'd go through town at noon and his buddies would just be getting up or going to the movies," his dad, Arnie Bielema, said. "I told him 'You get up and you're working the kinks out.'"

The Bielemas had 2,000 pigs at a given time on their land and thousands more throughout each year. Said Arnie: "We had more hogs than the town has people."

The population of stoplight-less Prophetstown hasn't changed much over the years, with fewer than 2,000 residents.

His mom, Marilyn, ran a daycare in a church for an $11,000 annual salary, Bielema said, with barely a raise in her entire career. His dad gave up raising hogs after his youngest son left for college, going into agricultural sales.

Since starting on the high school team as a quarterback and later as a linebacker, then walking on and earning a scholarship at Iowa, Bielema has been the pride of the town.