'I want to be special': Inner drive powers Badgers' OLB Nick Herbig

“He expects a lot out of himself, yet I think he's realistic and knows there's a lot to learn and really just wants to be a contributor. I've loved his approach, his work ethic. Each day, not just each game, but each day is a good day for him and it's a chance to continue to improve. We're certainly glad that he's with us.”

Even if he’s not happy with his first two games, Herbig has given fans, coaches and teammates reasons to believe he’s a future star of this defense — and that that future is rapidly approaching.

“I see him get sacks and stuff and I knew it was coming,” Van Lanen said. “I’m just excited. Excited for what he’s going to do this year and excited for what he’s going to do later on.”

Growing up fast

Herbig came to UW uniquely prepared for college life.

Yes, there were the requisite adjustments to classwork and football, but Herbig had already done what some say is the hardest part about getting settled into college. In order to attend Saint Louis School — a football powerhouse in Honolulu, Hawaii — he had to move away from his parents in his hometown and home island of Kauai.

Herbig lived with his grandparents while in high school, a path his brother, Nate, also followed.