'I think they're chasing the right group': Where Wisconsin's running backs draw inspiration

It’s a simple post. It features no words and just two images.

But an almost month-old tweet from running back Braelon Allen sparked a lively discussion Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin football team’s media day. Allen’s post was a picture of the sophomore tailback and two senior teammates at his position, Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo, accompanied by a 2012 photo of the Badgers backfield — Montee Ball, Melvin Gordon and James White.

That trio was one of the most productive groups in UW history, amassing 6,716 scrimmage yards and 85 touchdowns combined between 2011 and 2012. Ball, Gordon and White helped the Badgers win the 2011 Big Ten Conference championship, and all three went on to be NFL draft picks. Gordon (Denver) and White (New England) are still in the league.

No one wanted to come out and say Allen, who was the breakout star of the offense last season, was comparing this year’s core group of backs to that pro-bound trio of a decade ago. They claim it was more of a declaration of their goal.

“I feel like every person wants to live up to the greats that came before us,” Mellusi said. “It’s something to aim at. … It’s something that comes along with coming to this school. You’ve got to be, not like them, but carry on the tradition.”

Many questions have been raised about junior quarterback Graham Mertz’s ability to play up to his potential and about the updated offense under new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram. But a stellar season from the backs could make everything easier.

Allen, Guerendo and Mellusi never got to show last season the 1-2-3 punch they could be. Allen’s emergence into the top tailback rotation didn’t happen until in the fourth game at Illinois. It was before that game Guerendo’s foot was stepped on during warmups that led to a Lisfranc injury, and the subsequent surgery ended Guerendo’s season.

Mellusi and Allen powered the offense in six straight wins before Mellusi tore his ACL at Rutgers. Mellusi never truly was healthy last year, telling reporters in the spring he dealt with a hamstring injury that limited him starting in training camp. The trio combined for 2,397 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns, but Allen wore down at the end of season as the workload increasingly fell onto his shoulders.

UW got good news on both Guerendo's and Mellusi’s injuries. Both will start camp full-go, but coach Paul Chryst said the coaching staff will be smart about their reps early in camp so as not to aggravate their injuries. Chryst was the architect of the offenses that featured the Ball, Gordon, White backfield, serving as offensive coordinator those years.

He said he was lucky to coach those former backs, and he enjoys that his current rushers are drawing inspiration from them.

“I think they're chasing the right group,” Chryst said. “I really like the group that we have right now in Braelon, Chez and Isaac.”

Al Johnson got an up-close look at some of the best backs in UW history during his time as a player and staff member. He was a freshman offensive lineman watching Ron Dayne put together a Heisman Trophy season in 1999, then was the starting center for three 1,000-yard rushers in Michael Bennett (2000) and Anthony Davis (2001, 2002). Johnson was an assistant for the offensive line in 2016 and 2017, so he saw the final year of Corey Clement before the breakout of Jonathan Taylor.

He said the running back tradition at UW is meaningful to the players in the room.

“I don't think there's a player in that locker room who doesn't want to leave their mark on that logo,” Johnson said. “And I think that's a great thing.”

Multiple offensive players spoke about their belief that this year’s unit will be able to create more balance and threaten defenses more through the air. That would aid the backs’ attempt to become a memorable trio — remember, Ball, Gordon and White had Russell Wilson under center when they went 11-3 in 2011. Even though the trio was statistically better in 2012, the Badgers went 8-6.

Make no mistake, UW will lean on its current rushers to set the offense's tempo. That’s a responsibility they’re excited to carry.

“We’re just looking forward to trying to be like them, trying to match the standard that they set,” Guerendo said. “We’re willing to use the depth that we have. We’re all looking forward to that.”