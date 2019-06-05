The Wisconsin Badgers have received a commitment from Hudson defensive end Cade McDonald that would make him the eighth member of the 2020 recruiting class, according to multiple reports.
According to BadgeofHonor.com, McDonald came to Wisconsin’s high school camp on Saturday and “put forward such an eye-opening performance that the coaching staff, for all intents and purposes, decided to add him to their recruiting class on the spot” and he committed on Monday.
McDonald is rated as two-star prospect by 247Sports, and the only scholarship offers that he had to his name at the time were from FCS programs Illinois State, North Dakota and South Dakota, BadgerOfHonor.com reported.
The site said the 6-foot-7, 240-pound McDonald had a strong showing against some of the top offensive line prospects at the event, including 4-star 2020 tackle (and current Wisconsin commit) Jack Nelson and 4-star 2021 prospect Riley Mahlman.