How Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson has increased his value to the team this season

“That’s the same talk we always have,” Chryst said with a laugh. “I love being around him. It's not every week, it's every day. But he means it. He will do anything for this team.”

An improved leader

Ferguson said he never prepares any remarks before he addresses the team. That’s become a regular occurrence this season, especially Friday nights in the team hotel. He’s a voice that carries respect because no one can deny his effort on and off the field.

He says that he tries to reiterate what coaches have been saying throughout the week and keep the team focused on its identity.

“It's usually all off the dome,” he said. “I don't even think about it at all and then I kind of get up there and someone gives me the nod and I'm like, ‘Oh, all right, here we go. I guess it's me.’”

Eschenbach is waiting in the wings to be a replacement for Ferguson next season. He said that Ferguson voicing his thoughts is impactful, especially when he needs to get the offense back on the same page.

“He’ll kind of take control of the offense, he’ll pull us all aside, scream at us if we need it, give us words of motivation,” Eschenbach said. “I look up to him and when I see him juiced, I’m juiced.”