How Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio honed his football instincts

John Torchio’s been giving out some homework assignments this spring.

The University of Wisconsin senior safety is the elder statesman of his position group and that experience under his belt puts more responsibility on his plate. He’s been fine allowing those before him like Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and Eric Burrell be the leader, but now it’s his turn.

He’s invited his fellow safeties to the defensive backs’ meeting room at least once a week through the spring to go over film without the coaches. He only requires that teammates comes to those meetings with questions ready.

“It can be the most simple or dumb question in the world, but let’s hammer all the details out and let’s get it right,” Torchio said.

Torchio has been in the mix as a strong safety for the Badgers the past three seasons, getting most of his playing time as a backup last year. But now he’s the undisputed No. 1 at the position — there’s no one defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard can lean on more at the safety spot. He’s had a solid spring adjusting to starter’s reps and his new role as a leader, even if he’s left a few plays on the practice field.

“Torch has played a lot of football; it's certainly his time,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said.

Starting won’t be completely new for Torchio, who’s made four starts and appeared in 26 games in his UW career. Torchio’s first career start came against Northwestern in 2019, as he and Collin Wilder filled in for starters Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson, both of whom were out for the first half after receiving targeting penalties the previous week.

He started three games last year — against Eastern Michigan, Army and Arizona State — and played all but one snap of the regular-season finale against Minnesota after Wilder was ejected for targeting. Torchio was the Badgers’ fourth-highest-graded defensive player last season, according to PFF, earning an 83.2 defensive grade and a team-high 86.2 pass coverage grade.

Torchio’s ability to make plays on the ball is what made him a part of the rotation off the bench. He has four career interceptions, three of which came last season. He earned the moniker “The Jewelry Thief” from special teams coach Chris Haering for his ability to get down the field untouched on special teams early in his career. Torchio’s penchant for coming up with turnovers during games and practices spurred Wilder to revive the nickname last season.

Leonhard has praised Torchio’s ability to always be around the ball, something that’s more natural instinct than learned skill.

“Some guys really struggle with looking at the quarterback and kind of feeling timing — that’s always been one of his strong suits,” Leonhard said. “He knows how to paint a picture to a quarterback and understands route concepts and timing. … The more guys you can have on your team that have the ability to look at the quarterback and make things happen, the more turnovers you're going to create.”

Leonhard, UW’s safeties coach, knows a thing or two about making plays on the ball in the air. He is tied for the UW program record with 21 career interceptions and he holds the program’s single-season record with 11 picks in 2002. Leonhard’s also fifth in program history with 29 pass breakups.

Torchio credits years of playing quarterback in high school with being able to read a passer’s eyes and understand what an offense is looking for against particular coverages. Torchio’s father, who played quarterback at Cal, helped shape how his son sees the game.

“We'd always kind of talk from like that kind of (quarterback) perspective,” Torchio said of his football upbringing. “I kind of had in the back of my mind trying think what they were thinking of. So I think that's helped my processing of it.”

The Torchio-led safety meetings are times he tries to impart his process — the reads he’s making, the offensive tendencies he’s drawing from, and other nuances — to his younger teammates.

“At the start I was asking, ‘Hey, this formation, what’s my responsibility?’” redshirt freshman Owen Arnett said of learning from Torchio. “As I get more comfortable, how can I disguise it? … I’m starting to ask more concept, football-smarts questions.”

UW’s defense was the best in the country last season in limiting opponents’ yards gained and rushing attack. Despite replacing eight starters, and Torchio being among those eight new faces in the top group, he believes there won’t be a drop-off this fall.

“We’ve got Jim Leonhard, so my confidence is high,” Torchio said. “I’m confident that we are going to be a typical Wisconsin defense.”

