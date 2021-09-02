 Skip to main content
How Wisconsin’s defense is preparing for Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford
Quarterback Sean Clifford is the first Penn State player to be named captain three times, but multiple Wisconsin football players seem less than impressed with the self proclaimed “most confident quarterback in the country.”

The No. 12 Badgers host the No. 19 Nittany Lions in Saturday’s season opener for both teams. Even though Clifford is entering his third season starting games, this will be his first time facing the Badgers.

“I wouldn’t really say … nothing really stands out much about him,” UW senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “He trusts his receivers to go out there and make plays. He throws the ball up whether the guy is covered or not. But we’ve got to make him pay for that.” 

Clifford is effective at throwing and running the ball. He ranked second in the Big Ten with 1,883 yards passing last season. He was second on his team with 335 yards rushing. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mentioned he’s seen improvement in Clifford’s game over his past two seasons. 

But there’s holes in Clifford’s game, too. He threw seven interceptions in 12 games in 2019 before tossing nine in nine games last season. Two of his fumbles were returned for touchdowns last season.

The Badgers defense said the key to beating Clifford is capitalizing on his mistakes. Senior linebacker Noah Burks said they’ll have an extra defender focused on Clifford because pressure is key to forcing him out of his comfort zone.

“With teams that have capable running quarterbacks that do a good job of running the ball, that's always the first thing,” Burks said. “Nailing down the quarterback run is going to be a big thing for us. Obviously he has a lot of arm talent. He can make all the throws.”

Penn State lost its first five games last season, and Clifford found himself behind Will Levis on the depth chart. Clifford did regain the quarterback job and helped the Nittany Lions win their final four games, and Levis transferred to Kentucky.

“We know he’s good, he can make plays, but we’re confident in our guys, in our scheme to just go out there and do what we do,” UW junior cornerback Alexander Smith said about Clifford.

The biggest hurdle for Wisconsin could be adjusting to Penn State’s new offensive coordinator, Mike Yuricich. He is the fourth offensive coordinator Clifford has worked with during his time as a Nittany Lion.

The first game of the season always requires defensive adjustments, so a new offensive coordinator isn’t fazing the Badgers.

“I think we have a good idea of what he’s going to run,” Burks said. “Obviously they brought him in to run his offensive scheme. With the first game, we’re always going to see new looks that we weren’t prepared for necessarily, so another big thing is just being able to adjust on the fly.”

 

