How Wisconsin players fared in Badgers' football pro day

NFL scouts like to have a simple answer to questions regarding what a prospect could be in the league.
But a number of University of Wisconsin prospects hoping to be drafted this spring don’t fit neatly into a positional box. Take for instance defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. He’s been a defensive end throughout his UW career, lining up primarily on the inside shoulder of offensive tackles in what’s called a “4i” technique.
But Henningsen played a variety of positions along the line, both inside and outside with the Badgers and at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January. It’s that versatility that he’s pitched to NFL teams he’s spoken with, and those conversations continued Wednesday at UW’s pro day. All 32 NFL teams had representatives on hand and a total of 43 player personnel workers were at the McClain Center to watch Henningsen demonstrate the athleticism that allows him to play well no matter where he’s lined up.
Henningsen posted a vertical leap of 37½ inches and ran the three-cone drill in 7.16 seconds; both marks would’ve ranked first among interior defensive linemen at the NFL scouting combine. He also ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.22 seconds and broad jumped 9 feet, 11 inches, results that would’ve been second-best among that position group.
“I've actually heard a wide variety of things on where I can play,” Henningsen said. “You saw me here (at UW), I was doing a lot of different techniques here. … I think my versatility is an asset that teams can see. And I hope that they can see that on film.”
Henningsen was projected as a late third-day pick in the draft, meaning a sixth- or seventh-rounder heading into the pro day, but his athletic testing likely will see him move up some boards. He tallied 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in 42 games for the Badgers.
Position flexibility is also a selling point for both UW offensive line products looking to turn pro, Kimberly product Logan Bruss and Columbus native Josh Seltzner.
Bruss played right tackle for two of his three seasons as a starter for UW but was the right guard as a junior. He said the NFL teams he’s spoken with see him as a guard, but his proven ability to bump out to tackle is something he’s made known because teams only can dress 46 players for games.
"I think I could be a valuable tool to teams at all five spots,” Bruss said. “A lot of teams have told me I’m an intelligent guy the can move well.”
Bruss ran through drills at UW’s pro day but didn’t repeat the testing he did at the combine. He projects to be drafted on the third day as well.
Seltzner has spoken with teams about playing either guard spot and also at center. He didn’t snap for the scouts in attendance Wednesday, but he did some at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The third-team Associated Press All-American performed 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and had a 31-inch vertical. His draft prospects are lessened by only having one year as a full-time starter.
“I definitely felt that I played well in the (College Gridiron Showcase) and the East-West Shrine game, and got some good feedback from the coaches that were there,” Seltzner said. “Hopefully that helped my resume.”
Ferguson bounces back
Former UW tight end Jake Ferguson improved on his performance at the combine with better testing numbers at the pro day.
Ferguson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds, one-tenth of a second better than his combine time, and added 3 inches to his vertical jump to 34½ inches. Ferguson’s pro day vertical would’ve tied for third-best among tight ends at the combine.
He said his training has helped reshape his body, lowering his body fat while adding some weight. Ferguson’s goal is to be 250 pounds when he arrives at an NFL rookie minicamp.
“It’s all football training from now on, I’m excited for that,” he said. “I don’t like this track stuff. I like playing football.”
UW stars make appearance
Some of the top NFL players to ever come out of UW were at the McClain Center, mingling with current players and coaches as well as league personnel.
Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt — an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers who played at UW from 2014-16 — spent about an hour chatting with UW junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Watt also showed Herbig some pass-rushing moves on the side of the field.
Former All-American offensive tackle Joe Thomas was also on the sidelines speaking with players’ families and others.
Some other alums in attendance were linebacker T.J. Edwards (Eagles), wide receiver Jared Abbrederis and defensive lineman Alec James.
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted