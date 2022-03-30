How Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton blends his brand of 'goofy' with newfound leadership

Keeanu Benton’s morning routine has taken an unexpected turn in recent months.

The senior nose tackle for the University of Wisconsin doesn’t get ready for the day ahead with the sounds of music or the TV in the background like many of his peers. Instead, he’s getting lessons in leadership through audiobooks from Audible.

Benton told reporters Wednesday at the McClain Center that he’s never been one to grab a book for his leisure time, but enjoys listening to them as he goes about his business. His latest read-listen, “Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable,” was written by Tim Grover, the physical trainer of NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.

“It’s different steps you can break people into and figure out how they approach the day,” Benton said. “It helps you teach, helps you get better teaching habits.”

Benton’s being asked to do something different in what could be his final year at UW. The Badgers need Benton, one of their most experienced players on the roster, to become a leader while maintaining the lively personality that lifts spirits on the practice field and in meeting rooms. That process began during winter conditioning and continues this month as UW conducts spring practices.

Ensuring those around him have a good time isn’t much of a challenge for Benton, whose thousand-watt smile and humor have helped make him a center of attention in his position group. But he’s being asked to be the defensive line’s point person when a question needs to be answered or a drill needs sharper execution.

“I'm still goofy,” Benton said with a laugh. “I like having fun. It’s just knowing when and when not to have fun. … We have our laughing moments, but at the end of the day, when it's time to get to work, it's time to get to work.”

These responsibilities used to be Matt Henningsen’s, but he’s graduated and hoping to hear his name called in the NFL draft next month. Benton isn’t the only leader in the group, as senior Isaiah Mullens is also picking up some of those duties as the second-most experienced player. But Benton is taking the role as seriously as he is his development as a player.

“There's always this natural progression, your development from kind of a boy to a young man to a grown man,” defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej said. “And a lot happens over those three to five years that you're here … so the way that he's renewed his approach, the way that he's kind of increased his focus and determination, that's a credit to him.”

UW’s defensive line has depth this year that it didn’t get to show as much last season. Benton and Henningsen took about two-thirds of all the defensive line snaps for the Badgers last season, and with the 2-4-5 nickel defense being the most-used package for the defense, there weren’t as many opportunities for the players behind them.

But Kolodziej said he believes in rotating those positions often and he has a handful of players in Benton, Mullens, Rodas Johnson, Gio Paez, James Thompson Jr. and Isaac Townsend who can contribute. A deeper rotation means more players and positions for Benton to understand and be able to help with. That’s led him to speak up more in group meetings and film study, giving his perspective on his and others’ play.

“The guy is really raising the bar,” Kolodziej said. “When you turn on the tape, you watch him at the point of attack, technically sound. Not saying he's perfect, he's still working through that, but then the effort, the finish, running to the football — really mastering all the things that require no talent and doing it at such a level that now he can demand that of anybody else in the room. And his game is really becoming above reproach that way.”

For Johnson — a touted recruit whose shown promise when healthy — Benton has been a resource for not only knowledge of the defense, but how to carry oneself.

“He’s always saying the jokes in the group during warm ups and everything,” Thompson said. “He always talks his talk, especially when we get in between the lines and get our hands down in the dirt, he starts talking trash and getting aggressive and violent. We love it. He’s a great juice guy, great energy guy, and he backs it up, too. If you want to talk all of that, you better back it up, which he does.”

Benton said the adults in his life have noticed more maturity from him as he enters his fourth year at UW. The 20-year-old was debating making the jump to the NFL after last season, but decided he needed to develop more before turning pro. Kolodziej said Benton has done well making the most of his time in the program and avoiding the mental traps of focusing solely on his NFL prospects in the future.

Facing the end of his UW tenure gave Benton perspective. He believes learning from Kolodziej, a former pro, and getting another year of coaching from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is best for him. He also knows giving his best to the Badgers means bringing along the rest of the defensive line during spring practices and beyond.

“I feel like I’m becoming that guy,” Benton said. “I want to fulfill those shoes … I’m trying to become like that."

