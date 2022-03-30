How Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton blends his brand of 'goofy' with newfound leadership

Keeanu Benton’s morning routine has taken an unexpected turn in recent months.
The senior nose tackle for the University of Wisconsin doesn’t get ready for the day ahead with the sounds of music or the TV in the background like many of his peers. Instead, he’s getting lessons in leadership through audiobooks from Audible.
Benton told reporters Wednesday at the McClain Center that he’s never been one to grab a book for his leisure time, but enjoys listening to them as he goes about his business. His latest read-listen, “Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable,” was written by Tim Grover, the physical trainer of NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.
“It’s different steps you can break people into and figure out how they approach the day,” Benton said. “It helps you teach, helps you get better teaching habits.”
Benton’s being asked to do something different in what could be his final year at UW. The Badgers need Benton, one of their most experienced players on the roster, to become a leader while maintaining the lively personality that lifts spirits on the practice field and in meeting rooms. That process began during winter conditioning and continues this month as UW conducts spring practices.
People are also reading…
Ensuring those around him have a good time isn’t much of a challenge for Benton, whose thousand-watt smile and humor have helped make him a center of attention in his position group. But he’s being asked to be the defensive line’s point person when a question needs to be answered or a drill needs sharper execution.
“I'm still goofy,” Benton said with a laugh. “I like having fun. It’s just knowing when and when not to have fun. … We have our laughing moments, but at the end of the day, when it's time to get to work, it's time to get to work.”
These responsibilities used to be Matt Henningsen’s, but he’s graduated and hoping to hear his name called in the NFL draft next month. Benton isn’t the only leader in the group, as senior Isaiah Mullens is also picking up some of those duties as the second-most experienced player. But Benton is taking the role as seriously as he is his development as a player.
“There's always this natural progression, your development from kind of a boy to a young man to a grown man,” defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej said. “And a lot happens over those three to five years that you're here … so the way that he's renewed his approach, the way that he's kind of increased his focus and determination, that's a credit to him.”
UW’s defensive line has depth this year that it didn’t get to show as much last season. Benton and Henningsen took about two-thirds of all the defensive line snaps for the Badgers last season, and with the 2-4-5 nickel defense being the most-used package for the defense, there weren’t as many opportunities for the players behind them.
But Kolodziej said he believes in rotating those positions often and he has a handful of players in Benton, Mullens, Rodas Johnson, Gio Paez, James Thompson Jr. and Isaac Townsend who can contribute. A deeper rotation means more players and positions for Benton to understand and be able to help with. That’s led him to speak up more in group meetings and film study, giving his perspective on his and others’ play.
“The guy is really raising the bar,” Kolodziej said. “When you turn on the tape, you watch him at the point of attack, technically sound. Not saying he's perfect, he's still working through that, but then the effort, the finish, running to the football — really mastering all the things that require no talent and doing it at such a level that now he can demand that of anybody else in the room. And his game is really becoming above reproach that way.”
For Johnson — a touted recruit whose shown promise when healthy — Benton has been a resource for not only knowledge of the defense, but how to carry oneself.
“He’s always saying the jokes in the group during warm ups and everything,” Thompson said. “He always talks his talk, especially when we get in between the lines and get our hands down in the dirt, he starts talking trash and getting aggressive and violent. We love it. He’s a great juice guy, great energy guy, and he backs it up, too. If you want to talk all of that, you better back it up, which he does.”
Benton said the adults in his life have noticed more maturity from him as he enters his fourth year at UW. The 20-year-old was debating making the jump to the NFL after last season, but decided he needed to develop more before turning pro. Kolodziej said Benton has done well making the most of his time in the program and avoiding the mental traps of focusing solely on his NFL prospects in the future.
Facing the end of his UW tenure gave Benton perspective. He believes learning from Kolodziej, a former pro, and getting another year of coaching from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is best for him. He also knows giving his best to the Badgers means bringing along the rest of the defensive line during spring practices and beyond.
“I feel like I’m becoming that guy,” Benton said. “I want to fulfill those shoes … I’m trying to become like that."
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted