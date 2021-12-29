 Skip to main content
How Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was molded by his strong, selfless mother
The University of Wisconsin football team practices at Bishop Gorman High School ahead of their Las Vegas Bowl appearance against Arizona State

LAS VEGAS — Malinda Sanborn remembers tears filling her eyes on nights she had to scramble to find a ride to a practice or a game for one of her three sons.

She was a single parent after her husband, Paul, died from a heart attack on March 22, 2005, and her three sons — Steven and University of Wisconsin linebackers Jack and Bryan — all played sports year-round. That schedule would be difficult to manage with both parents, but even with help from her father, Bill Weyrich, she would need to ask for help from friends and neighbors in their community of Lake Zurich, Illinois.

Those memories are vivid for Malinda, as are the times of feeling overwhelmed by her roles at work and home, trying to be the best mother she could. Jack — a senior playing his final game for the Badgers in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday — never saw his mother blink in those days.

“I had no idea,” said Jack, who was 4 when his father died, “but I'm sure there were those moments.”

Jack uses the word "selfless" to describe Malinda and how she led the family. The boys’ well-being and activities always came first. It was difficult as Malinda balanced home life and her career managing the accounting operation for mutual funds at an investment management company, and she had to put her career in the backseat if a new project meant longer hours or time away from home.

He was too young to understand then, but Jack knows now how big a role Malinda’s sacrifices played in getting him to UW and on the doorstep of the NFL.

“She puts everybody else in front of herself,” Jack said. “She made time for us, she made us a priority to her. Throughout our whole entire lives, whatever is going on in her life, we’re her priorities. I always felt that, and I think I speak for both my brothers that we always felt that, we always knew that about her.”

Malinda smiles wide when hearing Jack’s words.

“I tried to be the best mom I could, and being the best mom I could was putting them first,” Malinda said. “And for them to actually recognize that and acknowledge that is overwhelming to me. And I'm just so … it just makes me more proud of them.”

Jack’s older brother, Steven, graduated from Illinois and works at Madison Capital Funding LLC. Bryan is a freshman at UW and will redshirt on the football team this season. Things could’ve been different for the boys if Malinda didn’t set the example she did.

“I think it starts with our mother, starts with her raising us right,” Jack said.

“Then I think that it comes down to us working hard and understanding what matters. I think one of the big things was we never complained about the situation that we were in. We were so young to complain to begin with when it first happened, and then as we grew older we never complained about it. We understood that that's how our life is. … We're not going to complain about that we don't have a father, we're going to enjoy what we have.”

Badgers coach Paul Chryst has been around the Sanborns for nearly seven years while recruiting Jack and Bryan to play at UW and has seen Malinda’s influence up close.

“It's a great family. It's a close family, a genuine family,” Chryst said. “Her spirit and the way she goes about it, there's a reason why all three boys are successful in different ways. And certainly with being around Jack the most and now Bryan, you know what they are. You just think there's a lot that went into making them who they are, and I love that family.”

Consistent player, person

The words teammates use to describe Jack Sanborn center on the same idea — he is consistent on and off the field. That’s a difficult thing to do, both in life and in a college football season, which can feature emotional swings. UW’s season has had its ups and downs, which is why a steady person such as Sanborn leading from the front is so noteworthy.

He didn’t let how things were going during the season dictate his mood, effort or impact on the team. He refused to panic after UW started 1-3, and he didn’t allow himself to puff out his chest during the seven-game winning streak that followed.

“One thing that Jack does and has done extremely well is just being the same guy every single day,” quarterback Graham Mertz said.

“He does a great job of bringing people with him and just kind of holding everybody to that standard. And that's one thing I learned from him — you’ve truly got to hold everybody to the standard every day. And he's one of those guys that doesn’t take any crap when it comes to that. He knows what this team needs, he knows what this team wants and he definitely does a great job of holding guys to that standard every day. … He embodies that and then some.”

Malinda was told some of the traits UW players and coaches described in Jack and she could see those in his youth.

“Jack has always been very intuitive,” she said. “Again, I think that this whole experience, having his father die at such a young age, watching his mother raise the three boys, he has a certain empathy in him. And because of that empathy, he sees that in other people as well.”

Jack earned first-team All-Big Ten Conference accolades for his performance this season, which included finishing second on the team with 88 tackles and 14½ tackles for loss. He matched a career-high with 14 tackles in a loss against Michigan, but he has had at least seven tackles in each of the past seven games. He has three games with at least 10 tackles and five games with more than one tackle for loss. He also will play in the East-West Shine Bowl in February. 

Consistency didn’t just help Sanborn once he became UW’s starter in 2019 — it’s been a defining trait of his throughout his tenure.

“Even as a freshman, he just had it,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “He seemed like he was a senior already just by the way he carried himself, how seriously he took the game. It paid off for him.”

Chryst preaches consistency more often than just about any trait for his players. Do something well, do it well again, make it a habit. Sanborn has been doing that and setting an example for three seasons.

“He has been something really special,” Chryst said. "I think he's got a great awareness of everyone in the room. Kind of a humbleness. He's approachable. He's just been really so solid. Jack's not always wanting to be the voice but also knew that people wanted to hear his voice.”

“It's consistency at a high level and the way that he prepped, the way that he played, the type of teammate that he is, it’s all at a high level and yet it doesn't feel like it's ever false. It doesn't feel like he's working at it. That's just who he is. And that's what I've appreciated just in watching him.”

Enjoying the moment

Jack hasn’t flat-out said he’s sad his time at UW is ending, but he’s dropped hints ... the kind moms can pick up on that others might miss.

Mentioning that it’s his last padded practic, or his last time doing a walk-through, the realization that he’s about to leave college and try his hand at the NFL is hitting him.

“He realizes, finally, as kids grow up, he's realizing that time really does go by fast and this is just one example,” Malinda said.

Malinda looks back at her kids’ childhoods and wonders if she was present enough, if she took the proper time to enjoy what was happening. She loves the memories but doesn’t want Jack to have the same concerns about enjoying things enough as they occur.

Jack told reporters at the final news availability in Madison last week he now knows the advice given to him by his mom, former teammates and coaches holds true.

“Everyone says that it's going to fly by and you don't really understand that till it actually has already flown by,” he said. “I think being with the guys. Not only the guys, but the people in the building, the coaches, everyone. Because that's the part that makes this program special. Everything else is great, but the people that are here, the relationships that you make, that's what truly makes it special here. That’s the part that I fell in love with here. So I think that's the biggest part is just soaking up those moments with everyone.”

’It’s about what you take from it.’

Weyrich — whom Jack says was his second dad and was at every football, baseball and basketball game — died when Jack was a junior in high school. Jack can’t remember much, just glimpses, of his father because he was so young when he died. Like he and his brothers jumping over him while Paul laid on the floor, or playing tag. Jack’s life changed in a similar way when Weyrich died.

Each milestone in Jack’s life contains a bittersweet thought — I wish dad and grandpa were here to see this.

Malinda knows each of her boys experienced differently the loss of their father and grandfather, and Jack's story has been discussed more openly because of his front-and-center role on the defense. Paul was discussed often when the Badgers played Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl. He played for Oregon, and the Sanborn boys grew up rooting for the Ducks.

Jack had a team-high eight tackles in that game and tallied an interception. He spoke about how playing Oregon was an example of life coming full circle, but that doesn’t make it easier.

“One of the more misconstrued, misunderstood types of emotions is loss,” Malinda said. “Because you don't get over it, but you do learn to deal with it. And yet you do smile, and you do enjoy those moments and you wish that your dad were there to share it with you, and you don't dwell on it. But it's still … that loss is still there.”

Paul and Weyrich are on Jack’s mind before football games. This game so often is passed from fathers to sons, but Paul never got the chance to see Jack play. Weyrich did, watching Jack become the ferocious linebacker Badgers fans have seen on Saturdays.

Jack has one more game in a Badgers uniform before his life changes again, before he takes on the challenge of making it to the NFL. The things he’s been through in life have him prepared for the tests that await him.

“I always say I don't know if I'd go back and change the passing of my father because I think it did change my life,” Jack said.

“That made me grow up. It made me grow up understanding the beautiful things of life, but also the tragedy that life brings at times. And to kind of understand both sides, I think it really forces you to grow up, forces you to understand what the big picture is. I think it did mature me. I think my mom, my brothers were always there, we always had each other's back to kind of grow through this together and understand it together.

“Everything happens for a reason — that’s kind of a popular saying, but I think it is true. Everything happens for a reason and it’s about what you take from it.”

J. Sanborn
