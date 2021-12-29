How Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was molded by his strong, selfless mother

LAS VEGAS — Malinda Sanborn remembers tears filling her eyes on nights she had to scramble to find a ride to a practice or a game for one of her three sons.
She was a single parent after her husband, Paul, died from a heart attack on March 22, 2005, and her three sons — Steven and University of Wisconsin linebackers Jack and Bryan — all played sports year-round. That schedule would be difficult to manage with both parents, but even with help from her father, Bill Weyrich, she would need to ask for help from friends and neighbors in their community of Lake Zurich, Illinois.
Those memories are vivid for Malinda, as are the times of feeling overwhelmed by her roles at work and home, trying to be the best mother she could. Jack — a senior playing his final game for the Badgers in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday — never saw his mother blink in those days.
“I had no idea,” said Jack, who was 4 when his father died, “but I'm sure there were those moments.”
Jack uses the word "selfless" to describe Malinda and how she led the family. The boys’ well-being and activities always came first. It was difficult as Malinda balanced home life and her career managing the accounting operation for mutual funds at an investment management company, and she had to put her career in the backseat if a new project meant longer hours or time away from home.
He was too young to understand then, but Jack knows now how big a role Malinda’s sacrifices played in getting him to UW and on the doorstep of the NFL.
“She puts everybody else in front of herself,” Jack said. “She made time for us, she made us a priority to her. Throughout our whole entire lives, whatever is going on in her life, we’re her priorities. I always felt that, and I think I speak for both my brothers that we always felt that, we always knew that about her.”
Malinda smiles wide when hearing Jack’s words.
“I tried to be the best mom I could, and being the best mom I could was putting them first,” Malinda said. “And for them to actually recognize that and acknowledge that is overwhelming to me. And I'm just so … it just makes me more proud of them.”
Jack’s older brother, Steven, graduated from Illinois and works at Madison Capital Funding LLC. Bryan is a freshman at UW and will redshirt on the football team this season. Things could’ve been different for the boys if Malinda didn’t set the example she did.
“I think it starts with our mother, starts with her raising us right,” Jack said.
“Then I think that it comes down to us working hard and understanding what matters. I think one of the big things was we never complained about the situation that we were in. We were so young to complain to begin with when it first happened, and then as we grew older we never complained about it. We understood that that's how our life is. … We're not going to complain about that we don't have a father, we're going to enjoy what we have.”
Badgers coach Paul Chryst has been around the Sanborns for nearly seven years while recruiting Jack and Bryan to play at UW and has seen Malinda’s influence up close.
“It's a great family. It's a close family, a genuine family,” Chryst said. “Her spirit and the way she goes about it, there's a reason why all three boys are successful in different ways. And certainly with being around Jack the most and now Bryan, you know what they are. You just think there's a lot that went into making them who they are, and I love that family.”
Consistent player, person
The words teammates use to describe Jack Sanborn center on the same idea — he is consistent on and off the field. That’s a difficult thing to do, both in life and in a college football season, which can feature emotional swings. UW’s season has had its ups and downs, which is why a steady person such as Sanborn leading from the front is so noteworthy.
He didn’t let how things were going during the season dictate his mood, effort or impact on the team. He refused to panic after UW started 1-3, and he didn’t allow himself to puff out his chest during the seven-game winning streak that followed.
“One thing that Jack does and has done extremely well is just being the same guy every single day,” quarterback Graham Mertz said.
“He does a great job of bringing people with him and just kind of holding everybody to that standard. And that's one thing I learned from him — you’ve truly got to hold everybody to the standard every day. And he's one of those guys that doesn’t take any crap when it comes to that. He knows what this team needs, he knows what this team wants and he definitely does a great job of holding guys to that standard every day. … He embodies that and then some.”
Malinda was told some of the traits UW players and coaches described in Jack and she could see those in his youth.
“Jack has always been very intuitive,” she said. “Again, I think that this whole experience, having his father die at such a young age, watching his mother raise the three boys, he has a certain empathy in him. And because of that empathy, he sees that in other people as well.”
Jack earned first-team All-Big Ten Conference accolades for his performance this season, which included finishing second on the team with 88 tackles and 14½ tackles for loss. He matched a career-high with 14 tackles in a loss against Michigan, but he has had at least seven tackles in each of the past seven games. He has three games with at least 10 tackles and five games with more than one tackle for loss. He also will play in the East-West Shine Bowl in February.
Consistency didn’t just help Sanborn once he became UW’s starter in 2019 — it’s been a defining trait of his throughout his tenure.
“Even as a freshman, he just had it,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “He seemed like he was a senior already just by the way he carried himself, how seriously he took the game. It paid off for him.”
Chryst preaches consistency more often than just about any trait for his players. Do something well, do it well again, make it a habit. Sanborn has been doing that and setting an example for three seasons.
“He has been something really special,” Chryst said. "I think he's got a great awareness of everyone in the room. Kind of a humbleness. He's approachable. He's just been really so solid. Jack's not always wanting to be the voice but also knew that people wanted to hear his voice.”
“It's consistency at a high level and the way that he prepped, the way that he played, the type of teammate that he is, it’s all at a high level and yet it doesn't feel like it's ever false. It doesn't feel like he's working at it. That's just who he is. And that's what I've appreciated just in watching him.”
Enjoying the moment
Jack hasn’t flat-out said he’s sad his time at UW is ending, but he’s dropped hints ... the kind moms can pick up on that others might miss.
Mentioning that it’s his last padded practic, or his last time doing a walk-through, the realization that he’s about to leave college and try his hand at the NFL is hitting him.
“He realizes, finally, as kids grow up, he's realizing that time really does go by fast and this is just one example,” Malinda said.
Malinda looks back at her kids’ childhoods and wonders if she was present enough, if she took the proper time to enjoy what was happening. She loves the memories but doesn’t want Jack to have the same concerns about enjoying things enough as they occur.
Jack told reporters at the final news availability in Madison last week he now knows the advice given to him by his mom, former teammates and coaches holds true.
“Everyone says that it's going to fly by and you don't really understand that till it actually has already flown by,” he said. “I think being with the guys. Not only the guys, but the people in the building, the coaches, everyone. Because that's the part that makes this program special. Everything else is great, but the people that are here, the relationships that you make, that's what truly makes it special here. That’s the part that I fell in love with here. So I think that's the biggest part is just soaking up those moments with everyone.”
’It’s about what you take from it.’
Weyrich — whom Jack says was his second dad and was at every football, baseball and basketball game — died when Jack was a junior in high school. Jack can’t remember much, just glimpses, of his father because he was so young when he died. Like he and his brothers jumping over him while Paul laid on the floor, or playing tag. Jack’s life changed in a similar way when Weyrich died.
Each milestone in Jack’s life contains a bittersweet thought — I wish dad and grandpa were here to see this.
Malinda knows each of her boys experienced differently the loss of their father and grandfather, and Jack's story has been discussed more openly because of his front-and-center role on the defense. Paul was discussed often when the Badgers played Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl. He played for Oregon, and the Sanborn boys grew up rooting for the Ducks.
Jack had a team-high eight tackles in that game and tallied an interception. He spoke about how playing Oregon was an example of life coming full circle, but that doesn’t make it easier.
“One of the more misconstrued, misunderstood types of emotions is loss,” Malinda said. “Because you don't get over it, but you do learn to deal with it. And yet you do smile, and you do enjoy those moments and you wish that your dad were there to share it with you, and you don't dwell on it. But it's still … that loss is still there.”
Paul and Weyrich are on Jack’s mind before football games. This game so often is passed from fathers to sons, but Paul never got the chance to see Jack play. Weyrich did, watching Jack become the ferocious linebacker Badgers fans have seen on Saturdays.
Jack has one more game in a Badgers uniform before his life changes again, before he takes on the challenge of making it to the NFL. The things he’s been through in life have him prepared for the tests that await him.
“I always say I don't know if I'd go back and change the passing of my father because I think it did change my life,” Jack said.
“That made me grow up. It made me grow up understanding the beautiful things of life, but also the tragedy that life brings at times. And to kind of understand both sides, I think it really forces you to grow up, forces you to understand what the big picture is. I think it did mature me. I think my mom, my brothers were always there, we always had each other's back to kind of grow through this together and understand it together.
“Everything happens for a reason — that’s kind of a popular saying, but I think it is true. Everything happens for a reason and it’s about what you take from it.”
What you need to know about Wisconsin football's 2022 recruiting class
QUARTERBACK
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Burkett is the first in-state quarterback for the Badgers to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2003. He’s shown a variety of skills throughout his prep career — good touch on deep passes, arm strength to drive the ball to the outside and enough mobility to extend plays while looking downfield. He led his Franklin squad to a WIAA Division 1 state title, finishing his high school career with a win at Camp Randall.
Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Burkett: “He loves football. That’s important for a quarterback. He's got a little football junkie in him that way. Loves competing. And he was fun, he was one of those guys that no matter who you're talking to, he's a connector. He connects other guys in the group, and I think he's just got a lot of qualities that you know are important and things that we value.”
RUNNING BACK
Number of players: 0 declared, 1 possible
Who are they: Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Pennsylvania)
Quick analysis: This is the hole in the Badgers’ recruiting class thus far and it could be addressed between the early signing period and the February National Signing Day, or the Badgers could be looking to the transfer portal. Chryst said if it was the NFL draft, he wouldn’t consider taking a running back because he doesn't see a need a the position. That's because Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo will be back next season assuming they recover well from their injuries.
Cade Yacamelli, a three-star athlete prospect, played running back in high school and could be the answer here, but it would behoove the Badgers to find another to increase the depth at the position that has five scholarship players heading into next season. Yacamelli said on “The Camp” podcast that UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said the Badgers coaches are thinking he’ll start his career as a running back. His acceleration helps him break big plays.
Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Yacamelli: “Cade’s fascinating to us that way. … I think that running back certainly is one (position) that he could be (effective at). Also think he could be effective in some form or fashion in a receiving type of role. Feel like he could do some things on defense. … Running back, I think he's got a chance to be a good one there. But that's where it's exciting when he gets on campus.”
WIDE RECEIVERS
Number of players: 3 declared, 1 possible
Who are they: Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Pennsylvania), Tommy McIntosh (DeWitt, Michigan), Vinny Anthony (Louisville, Kentucky), Cole Toennies (Middleton, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: UW landed a group of highly productive receivers that could change the makeup of the position group. McIntosh is 6 foot 5 and runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. He can and will challenge defenses vertically and will create size mismatches for the Badgers to exploit on the outside. Anthony showed tremendous hands and ball skills as a prep star, and a sharp set of route-running moves to get open. Yacamelli played in the slot in high school but primarily played running back. His burst and change of direction should find a way on the field on offense.
Alvis Whitted’s thoughts on McIntosh and Anthony: “Competitive, No. 1. Athletic, both of them. Tommy’s size can be a matchup problem, 6-5, 210, can run, athletic, great catch radius. Comes from a great program that won a state championship since he's been there. … Vinny is just a playmaker. He's a guy that can make plays on the ball. When he's in his area, he'll make a play on the ball. And obviously good speed, change direction, has run after the catch ability and a competitive guy.”
TIGHT END
Number of players: 1
Who are they: JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Seagreaves impressed Badgers coaches at camps this summer and shot up their tight end list to the point he was the only one they chose to take in the class. The athleticism the 6-6 prospect possesses is undeniable, and he uses it on the football field, basketball court and on the track as a sprinter. The first-team AP all-state pick adds more depth and competition to a group that has recruited well in recent cycles, but he may take some time to learn the position after playing running back, H-back and defensive line in high school.
Mickey Turner’s thoughts on Seagreaves: "I don't think he'll struggle physically to catch up. He's got the natural speed and explosiveness. He'll keep filling out and get a little stronger, but he's not too far off there. And then mentally, he's extremely smart. So it's kind of how fast can you pick up that playbook. ... He's not some guy where he's super raw and it's gonna take a couple years. I think (he'll contribute) as quick as he progresses."
OFFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Barrett Nelson (Stoughton, Wisconsin), Joe Brunner (Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin), Drew Evans (Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin), John Clifford (Watertown, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: UW has been stacking strong classes along the offensive line, and this year’s group, while smaller in number, has a lot of upside. Nelson, the brother of starting UW guard Jack Nelson, has a huge frame at 6-6 and has the same punishing playstyle as his brother. Brunner, the top-ranked recruit in the state, combines an incredibly quick step with a 6-6, 300-pound body and blows defenders off the ball. Evans and Clifford, both walk-ons, are the kind of prospects UW has done well with in that they play with tenacity but need a bit of physical development to be ready for the Big Ten field.
Joe Rudolph’s thoughts on Brunner: "He has fun, man. I mean, that dude loves playing the game ... and he don't make any apologies about being a physical dude on the football field. And that's fun. And I think guys love to play with guys like that. And you need that personality. He's athletic, he's strong naturally, carries a great size, proportional size. You don't realize how big he is until you're just kind of right up on him."
DEFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 2
Who are they: Curtis Neal (Cornelius, North Carolina), Tristan Monday (Scottsdale, Arizona), Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie, Wis.)
Quick analysis: Neal looks like he could be a ready-made replacement for nose tackle Keeanu Benton, whenever Benton chooses to move on to the NFL. He needs to get a little bit quicker off the ball, but his hand-fighting and aggression on the defensive line are assets Ross Kolodziej can utilize quickly. Monday is an athletic defensive end prospect who eventually will help the group as a pass rusher. He is able to get off blocks because his feet never stop churning through contact. He’ll need to add weight to play defensive end in UW’s scheme.
Ross Kolodziej’s thoughts on Neal and Monday: “Curtis, just explosive get-off, violent at the point of attack. When you watch his quote unquote highlight tape, it’s 10, 12 minutes of what looks like the same play over and over and over again. … His consistency with that, the effort, the passion for playing the game, that's a big piece. … Tristan, if you really watch the tape, he is really good with his hands. He's got very tight strike, really understands inside hand placement and position. … There’s some things there that you can drill and try to teach … but guys that can have that almost innate sense of and can feel a blocker’s weight and momentum against them. There’s some really good qualities you’re excited about.”
LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Aidan Vaughan (Wixom, Michigan), Zach Gloudeman (Spring Green, Wisconsin), Luna Larson (Baraboo, Wisconsin), Austin Harnetiaux (Seattle)
Quick analysis: Vaughan is the only scholarship player in this group and he is a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He’s put on tape the physicality that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard values with his linebackers and he is fast to the ball. Gloudeman, Larson and Harnetiaux are walk-ons, but all turned down Division I scholarships to attend UW after highly productive prep careers. Larson was one of the best players in Wisconsin last season, attacking the line of scrimmage in the way UW’s inside linebackers do.
Jim Leonhard’s thoughts on Vaughan: “Very instinctual. Really kind of new to the linebacker position, in all reality, but still just very instinctual, always around the football. … It's impressive the instincts he has in the box with a lot of things moving around him despite the fact that he wasn't a linebacker his whole life.”
SECONDARY
Number of players: 5
Who are they: CB A’Khoury Lyde (Wayne, New Jersey), CB Avyonne Jones (Southlake, Texas), S Austin Brown (Johnston City, Illinois), S Deven Magli (DeForest, Wisconsin), S Jackson Trudgeon (Madison)
Quick analysis: Both Lyde and Jones show good range and impressive length as cornerbacks, a position at which UW will need some new faces to step up next season. Lyde missed most of the season with a knee injury, but Jones has shown good instincts on jumping routes. UW added some variety to its safety group with the prospects in the 2022 class. Brown, who accepted a scholarship offer, is a physical, downhill player who can be a force in the run game while making plays on balls in the air. Magli and Trudgeon are walk-ons, but Magli decommitted from a scholarship at North Dakota to play at UW. They both show the playmaking ability on balls in the air that Leonhard values.
Hank Poteat’s thoughts on Lyde and Jones: “Avyonne Jones, he’s very explosive. When I watch him attack the ball in the air, he does a really good job at that. … Does a lot for his team, comes from a really good program, and the way they prepare them for this level, I thought they did a good job. When you talk ball with him, he really understands the game and he did a lot for them as far as getting the front set and doing a lot of communication in the back end. … A’Khoury Lyde, liked him because he played multiple things, played on the offensive side of the ball. That carried over on defense, that offensive skill set, to be able to make a play, ball skills and really change the game. Those are the type of athletes you want playing at the cornerback position, having ball skills. … He has that mentality that I always talk about, being a dog and being aggressive, he does that."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Number of players: 1
Who are they: K Gavin Lahm (Kaukauna, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Lahm is a big-legged kicker who tallied 29 of 32 touchbacks on kickoffs as a senior and repeatedly kicked the ball out of the end zone on those tries. That bodes well for him in the college game, where kickoffs are from the 35-yard line instead of the 40. Lahm offers depth as a walk-on and could compete for the kickoff specialist position as a freshman.
Chris Haering’s thoughts on Lahm: “The thing that stood out to us was the way he competed at our summer camp. That was a great chance to see him go against some of the best in the country and compete and do really well under some pressure. … Right now we’re focused on him being a kicker … but certainly like his versatility.”