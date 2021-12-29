How Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was molded by his strong, selfless mother

He was too young to understand then, but Jack knows now how big a role Malinda’s sacrifices played in getting him to UW and on the doorstep of the NFL.

“She puts everybody else in front of herself,” Jack said. “She made time for us, she made us a priority to her. Throughout our whole entire lives, whatever is going on in her life, we’re her priorities. I always felt that, and I think I speak for both my brothers that we always felt that, we always knew that about her.”

Malinda smiles wide when hearing Jack’s words.

“I tried to be the best mom I could, and being the best mom I could was putting them first,” Malinda said. “And for them to actually recognize that and acknowledge that is overwhelming to me. And I'm just so … it just makes me more proud of them.”

Jack’s older brother, Steven, graduated from Illinois and works at Madison Capital Funding LLC. Bryan is a freshman at UW and will redshirt on the football team this season. Things could’ve been different for the boys if Malinda didn’t set the example she did.

“I think it starts with our mother, starts with her raising us right,” Jack said.