How Wisconsin is hoping to avoid concessions shutdowns, slowdowns at Camp Randall in 2022

A shortage of food and beverage workers forced the University of Wisconsin and its concessions provider to scale back some of the offerings for football games last season at Camp Randall Stadium.
Athletics officials didn’t say whether that situation will be repeated in 2022 after they shared an appeal for full- and part-time workers to staff Badgers kitchens and concession stands.
UW on Tuesday tweeted
a link to food and beverage job openings through the Compass Group, which operates concessionaire Levy. The open positions include cooks, servers, food runners and cashiers.
A UW spokesperson said it was the same kind of appeal that the athletic department has made in previous years,
even before hiring became more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and wouldn’t speculate about staffing levels for the upcoming season.
Fewer menu items, closed points of sale and long waits at concession stands
drew the ire of some Badgers fans at Camp Randall last season.
Levy wasn’t able to recruit enough workers to staff all of the 43 permanent and portable food and beverage sales locations in the stadium last season. UW and Levy decided to downsize the menus to core items in hopes of streamlining the ordering process and speeding up lines.
Fans reported waiting longer than in previous years at the start of the season, however. Athletic director Chris McIntosh apologized for long wait times at concession stands after the 2021 football opener. The Badgers are scheduled to open the 2022 football season at home against Illinois State on Sept. 3.
