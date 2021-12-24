How Wisconsin football's Markus Allen overcame a loss of confidence

Markus Allen was frustrated.

His freshman season as a wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin wasn’t going how he wanted, barely seeing the field and feeling like his opportunity wasn’t coming. He’d call home, speaking to his mother and other family members about how he felt. His confidence was gone. He wondered if he’d made the right decision to join the program over other scholarship offers he’d received as a four-star recruit.

Allen got some comfort from those conversations but also some sage advice.

“They were just telling me, ‘Before you think of anything, make sure like you're handling everything that's on your plate,’” Allen said.

It was a wake-up call for the Dayton, Ohio, native. He took a step back and asked himself if he was doing everything in his power to earn a spot on the field. When that answer was no, he rededicated himself to the work he needed to do.

That effort paid off — Allen moved up to the travel roster and made an impact in the blowout win at Rutgers. He was one of the breakout performers of the bowl-prep practices and has coaches and teammates raving about his potential heading into the offseason.