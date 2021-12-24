 Skip to main content
How Wisconsin football's Markus Allen overcame a loss of confidence
UW FOOTBALL

How Wisconsin football's Markus Allen overcame a loss of confidence

Wisconsin Rutgers Football

UW receiver Markus Allen carries the ball against Rutgers, his first game action of the season which helped snap him out of his lack of confidence.

 David Stluka, UW Athletic Communications

Markus Allen was frustrated.

His freshman season as a wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin wasn’t going how he wanted, barely seeing the field and feeling like his opportunity wasn’t coming. He’d call home, speaking to his mother and other family members about how he felt. His confidence was gone. He wondered if he’d made the right decision to join the program over other scholarship offers he’d received as a four-star recruit.

Allen got some comfort from those conversations but also some sage advice.

“They were just telling me, ‘Before you think of anything, make sure like you're handling everything that's on your plate,’” Allen said.

It was a wake-up call for the Dayton, Ohio, native. He took a step back and asked himself if he was doing everything in his power to earn a spot on the field. When that answer was no, he rededicated himself to the work he needed to do.

That effort paid off — Allen moved up to the travel roster and made an impact in the blowout win at Rutgers. He was one of the breakout performers of the bowl-prep practices and has coaches and teammates raving about his potential heading into the offseason.

Receivers coach Alvis Whitted has played a big role in Allen getting back on track this year. Allen needed to dial in on the playbook and review more film, two areas in which Whitted was able to push him and give him direction. Allen said he told Whitted to be his biggest critic — he could take hard coaching if it was pushing him toward a role in the offense.

“Markus Allen … his practice (Dec. 14) was reminiscent of a guy that I coached at Colorado State, Michael Gallup, as far as his play strength and his ability go up and make contested catches,” Whitted said last week.

“Really just playing (at a) faster play speed, but using his size and his God-given ability to his advantage. He's doing a great job of that. I think over the course of the season, he's learned the standard of practice, he's learned how to practice and it's starting to show.”

Allen said he started getting his mojo back on the field in early November. Then came his moment — UW was on the road at Rutgers with a sizable lead, and the fourth quarter was turned over to the younger players on the travel roster. He had two catches for 34 yards and a 4-yard run to help seal the win, showing the explosiveness coaches believe he’ll bring to the team.

“When I got out there, I was nervous a little bit,” Allen said. “But I was just like, this is what you worked for. This is everything that I’d worked for. … Catching the two passes and everything … I could (say), ‘I still got it.’ That was when I was coming out of that dark path of not having confidence. So that really helped me and made me see, ‘You can still do this, you’ve just got to put your mind to it and keep working.’”

Young players having a crisis of confidence isn’t rare. Senior receiver Kendric Pryor said it’s almost expected, and he recalls his being over understanding the playbook. But since Allen got some reps during a game, his confidence has only grown.

“You can see now, just the way he's playing now, you can tell he's playing a little bit more freely,” Pryor said. “It's almost like high school. When I say that, I don't mean the competition, but it's like how in high school you felt you were the man. You're not worried about plays, you're not worried about other stuff, you’re just thinking of what you’re going to do, how you're going to go make a play. He’s starting to get to that point.”

UW coach Paul Chryst said the way Allen chose to work harder rather than give up after early-season obstacles impressed him.

“I've loved the way he responded from that,” Chryst said. “And I thought the way he finished out our regular season and certainly in bowl prep, he's been really good and been able to get a lot of reps. I think he's coming out with great purpose.”

Allen’s physicality will be an asset for UW. Whether that starts showing up against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 or it waits until next season, the way Allen can wall off defenders and use his strength to win at multiple points of his route is different than most other of the team's receivers.

Whitted has had success with bigger, physical receivers in his coaching career and Allen could be the next in line. Allen isn’t worried about his confidence wavering again because the aspects of his game he wants to work on have shifted to smaller details.

“The next step is just being more polished,” he said. “The narrative of fixing things really hasn't been of what mistakes you're making, it’s really been what we can clean up. What you can do different to make this even better?

“And I feel like that's like the next step to being a better receiver here in the Big Ten and a better receiver here at Wisconsin.”

markus allen mug 12-24

Allen
