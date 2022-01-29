How Wisconsin football's hire of Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator could change the Badgers' offense

The University of Wisconsin football program made official Saturday the hiring of Bobby Engram as its offensive coordinator.

Engram’s hire was approved Friday evening by the UW System Board of Regents executive committee and signed by Engram soon after. A UW spokesperson couldn’t share contract details for Engram, but a records request for that information has been filed.

Engram was the tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons after spending the previous five as the franchise’s wide receivers coach. He also has coaching experience at the college level, coaching under UW coach Paul Chryst at Pittsburgh for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Engram’s son Dean is a junior cornerback for the Badgers.

Engram was a leading candidate for the position even before it was posted last week. UW is replacing former offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, who left for a similar position at Virginia Tech on Jan. 4. Bob Bostad, who has been the inside linebackers coach for the past five seasons, is expected to fill Rudolph’s role as line coach, according to State Journal sources.

Engram will be the first Black coach to hold the title of offensive coordinator for the Badgers. Fred Jackson was the “top offensive assistant” under interim coach Jim Hilles in 1986. Hilles was replaced by Don Morton the following year.

Which position Engram will coach is still undecided — UW currently has a coach for each offensive position. However, running backs coach Gary Brown’s status hasn’t changed since he had to miss the bowl game last month due to a health issue, per UW. The UW spokesperson said an official announcement of Engram’s hiring and role would come next week.

The changes Engram can bring to the Badgers’ offense will be interesting to watch. Chryst will still be involved with the game-planning and possibly play-calling for the offense — Engram has never called plays in his coaching career — but Engram will likely be asked to install some new ideas.

Engram’s hire also fuels the speculation of UW landing transfer quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams spent his freshman season at Oklahoma but entered the transfer portal after coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for Southern California. Williams wasn’t the Sooners’ starter at the beginning of the 2021 season, but he proved he was one of the best all-around players in the nation once he took over. Williams threw for 1,912 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games last season. He completed 64.5% of his passes while rushing for 442 yards and six touchdowns.

Dean Engram and Williams played high school football together and the players’ families are close.

With a tailback like Braelon Allen set to be the Badgers’ focal point next year, Engram’s experience in the Ravens offense of the past four seasons could be a template for UW. Baltimore has ranked third, first, first, and second in the NFL in rushing yards per game over the past four seasons and have used their rushing attack and the talents of quarterback Lamar Jackson to create explosive plays in the passing game. Chunk pass plays have been missing from UW’s offense of late.

UW was 13th in the Big Ten each of the past two seasons at 160.2 passing yards per game in 2021 and 181 in 2020. Only Illinois trailed the Badgers each year.

