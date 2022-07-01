How Wisconsin football has fared against soon-to-be Big Ten foes UCLA, USC

The University of Wisconsin football team’s next trip to the Rose Bowl might not have to be earned through a great regular-season finish.
UCLA and USC are joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, another move in a flurry of seismic shifts in the college football landscape over the past two years. UW could see the Bruins, who play in Pasadena’s venerable stadium, in the regular season under the new alignment. The Big Ten may not be done expanding with other big-name athletics brands like Notre Dame reportedly being targeted as the league continues negotiating its new media-rights deal.
Games against the Bruins and the Trojans have created some watershed moments for the Badgers program despite UW’s 5-13 combined record against the Los Angeles schools.
After the Badgers won the first meeting with the Bruins in 1938, UCLA beat UW seven times from 1952-82. Five of those games were played in Madison, but the Badgers exacted revenge in modern times in significant bowl matchups.
UCLA was on the losing side when Badgers fans famously flooded Pasadena on Jan. 1, 1994, and helped UW claim its first Rose Bowl win in program history. Tailback Brent Moss’ pair of first-half touchdowns put the Badgers ahead and quarterback Darrell Bevell’s famous 21-yard touchdown scramble gave UW enough to hold off a UCLA’s comeback bid in the fourth quarter.
The Bruins surrendered one of the biggest games in Ron Dayne’s storied career with the Badgers at the 1999 Rose Bowl. Dayne rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns in UW’s 38-31 win.
UW last played UCLA in the 2000 Sun Bowl, in which Michael Bennett’s fourth-quarter touchdown proved to be the difference in the Badgers’ 21-20 victory.
The Badgers were scheduled to play a home-and-home series against UCLA in 2029-30, but those games will likely be scrapped as the teams will wait for conference matchups to decide when they’ll play.
USC owns a 1-6 record against the Badgers, but one of those losses was one of the best college football games ever played. The Trojans held off a furious comeback attempt from UW in the 1963 Rose Bowl, which was a matchup of the No. 2 Badgers and No. 1 USC. UW quarterback Ron Vander Kelen guided the Badgers to 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but the Badgers ran out of time.
The game made legends of Vander Kelen and receiver Pat Richter, who had 11 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. Richter eventually became UW’s athletic director. USC was voted national champions after the 42-37 shootout.
USC won the first six meetings between the schools from 1952-66, including the 1953 Rose Bowl, but UW stopped that streak in the 2015 Holiday Bowl. The game was current UW head coach Paul Chryst’s first bowl game leading his alma mater and the first of his six bowl wins on the Badgers sideline.
UW kicker Rafael Gaglianone made three field goals, including a 29-yard try to put UW ahead for good in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Jack Cichy had the best three-play stretch of his UW career in the third quarter, sacking quarterback Cody Kessler on each of those plays and earning the moniker “Three-Sack Jack.” Cichy is now an assistant coach on Chryst’s staff.
Conference schedules in the Big Ten have been in flux since the COVID-shortened season in 2020, and that will continue as the conference adds UCLA and USC. The Badgers are currently slated to play perennial power Alabama in their 2024 nonconference slate, which could create a bear of a schedule with other powerhouses like Ohio State and Penn State in the rotation for that season and the possibility of a West Coast foe as well.
A look back: Wisconsin Badgers history in the Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 1953
Result: USC 7, UW 0
Recap: Alan Ameche’s lone appearance in the Rose Bowl didn’t go his way.
The Badgers, playing in their first bowl game in program history, battled the Trojans to a halftime tie, and looked poised to score after Ameche (photographed above) gained 54 yards on a run and got UW just outside the red zone. A fumble nixed that drive, and gave USC momentum to score on the ensuing possession.
UW got inside the USC 5-yard line the next possession, but was stopped on a fake field goal try. Both defenses tallied two interceptions, but the Badgers couldn’t find a score.
The Badgers gained 211 yards on the ground, led by Ameche’s 133.
Jan. 1, 1960
Result: Washington 44, UW 8
Recap: The Badgers’ strong defense under coach Milt Bruhn (above) finally failed them after the offense turned it over four times, all on fumbles.
Washington scored the first 17 points in the first half, and after UW got on the board with Tom Wiesner’s short run late in the second quarter, the Huskies answered with a touchdown to lead 24-8 at the break.
After a third-quarter Badgers’ drive was stopped inside the 10, UW’s offense never threatened again. Washington’s rushing attack outgained the Badgers 215-123.
Jan. 1, 1963
Result: USC 42, UW 37
Recap: After falling behind 42-14 in the second half, UW mounted one of the best comeback efforts in Rose Bowl history.
UW quarterback Ron Vander Kelen led a pair of quick scoring drives to get back into the game, and then a bad punt snap by USC gave the Badgers the ball back late. Vander Kelen led the three-play scoring drive to draw within a score, but USC was able to hang on.
Vander Kelen passed for 401 yards and completed 33 of 48 passes; he also had three interceptions. His 401 yards were a program and Rose Bowl record at the time, and he was named the co-MVP of the game. Pat Richter hauled in 11 passes for 163 yards for UW.
Hal Bledsoe (101) and Willie Brown (108) each went over 100 yards receiving for USC.
Jan. 1, 1994
Result: UW 21, UCLA 16
Recap: The Badgers finally broke through in their fourth chance at a Rose Bowl.
The defense forced six turnovers — five fumbles and one interception — and the offense did just enough to down the Bruins. UW running back Brent Moss tallied 158 yards and two scores on 36 carries, and quarterback Darrell Bevell’s 21-yard scramble in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score.
UCLA tallied 500 yards of offense, but didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
The Bruins made a last-gasp attempt to win the game, but were stopped at the Badgers’ 18-yard line and the clock ran out before another snap could take place.
Jan. 1, 1999
Result: UW 38, UCLA 31
Recap: After finishing in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title, the Badgers were heavy underdogs going into the 1999 Rose Bowl. But a dominant performance from Ron Dayne and the UW offensive line was enough to power UW to a win.
Dayne scored three times in the first half, including a 54-yard run late in the first quarter, to help the Badgers build a 24-21 lead at halftime. He scored again in the third quarter, this time from 22 yards out. Jamar Fletcher had a 46-yard interception return for a score off UCLA’s Cade McNown that scored the winning points.
Dayne finished with 246 yards, and was named the game’s MVP. Quarterback Mike Samuel had 154 yards passing and added 65 yards rushing for UW.
Jan. 1, 2000
Result: UW 17, Stanford 9
Recap: UW made history by becoming the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back Rose Bowls after it defeated the Cardinal.
Ron Dayne, the Heisman Trophy winner, and his Badgers came out of the gates slow, and trailed 9-3 at halftime. But Dayne kicked things off quickly in the second half with a 64-yard run to give UW life. Dayne scored later on the drive, and quarterback Brooks Bollinger punched in a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
UW’s defense, which held Stanford to minus-5 yards rushing, came up with a sack on a fourth down to end the Cardinal’s final drive.
Dayne won game MVP again after capping his UW career with 200 yards on 34 carries.
Jan. 1, 2011
Result: TCU 21, UW 19
Recap: The Badgers’ chance for a thrilling comeback in the last two minutes was dashed when TCU’s Tank Carder broke up a pass on a two-point conversion try.
UW had trouble moving the ball in the red zone despite having three dependable tailbacks in Montee Ball, John Clay and James White. Ball finished with 132 yards and a score, while Clay had 76 yards and a TD.
TCU’s Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the first quarter, and led a third-quarter touchdown drive that proved to be the difference. Dalton threw for 219 yards.
Jan. 2, 2012
Result: Oregon 45, UW 38
Recap: The Badgers came up just short in what was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl to that point.
UW quarterback Russell Wilson tried to spike a pass in the final seconds to give the team one more play to go for a tying score, but time ran out before the spike could be executed.
The Badgers led five times against the high-flying Ducks, but couldn’t keep pace in the fourth quarter after Oregon took the lead for good. Two second-half turnovers helped sink UW.
Wilson had 296 yards and two touchdowns passing, and had a rushing score. Montee Ball had 164 yards on 32 carries. Oregon’s LaMichael James (159) and De’Anthony Thomas (155) each had big games, with Thomas scoring on runs of 91 and 64 yards.
Jan. 1, 2013
Result: Stanford 20, Wisconsin 14
Recap: Another Rose Bowl comeback came up just short for the Badgers.
After falling behind 14-0, UW got back into the game by scoring twice in the second quarter. Down six and with the ball in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Badgers’ quarterback Curt Phillips was picked off to end the threat.
Montee Ball became the first player to score a touchdown in three consecutive Rose Bowls, and had 100 yards on 24 carries.
Barry Alvarez coached for the Badgers after Bret Beilema took the head coaching job at Arkansas prior to the game.