How Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will build his recruiting staff
How Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will build his recruiting staff

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Paul Chryst wants the staff members of the University of Wisconsin football program to have their plates full.

The Badgers coach used that phrase twice Monday while speaking with reporters from the State Journal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Athletic referring to how he approaches rebuilding a recruiting staff that’s been a by-committee effort since the end of June. UW lost former director of player personnel Saeed Khalif, director of on-campus recruiting Mackenzie Zanow and recruiting assistant Jensen Gebhardt over that month to other college football recruiting jobs, and hasn’t replaced them.

Eric Johnson, UW’s executive director of football administration, essentially took on the role of recruiting coordinator and other staffers such as Meagan Blair had their duties geared fully toward recruiting. Assistant coaches also played a larger role in recruiting than in an average year.

Ahead of the opening of the early signing period Wednesday, when the Badgers will officially add members to their 2022 recruiting class, Chryst shared his ideas of how he wants the retooled recruiting department to look and the areas he feels the group will cover. His plan is to have the new group in place in February after spending January conducting interviews.

“Do I think people are busy? Yeah, we all are,” Chryst said of the current staff structure. “I think people are, and that's why I appreciate the group, because people are just, ‘All right, let's go.’ It can be and needs to be and should be reset. This isn't what we're doing going forward.”

Chryst said his vision of the new recruiting staff will be responsible for a number of elements — high school recruiting, on-campus visits, transfer portal monitoring and recruiting, and communications, including video and graphic design. What he didn’t divulge was how many staffers that will take.

Chryst identified two positions that sounded as if they’d be a full-time hire. The first was a person dedicated to overseeing all of the recruiting efforts, the role Khalif left for a $50,000 raise at Michigan State. The other was someone to be in charge the transfer portal.

“I think you better have someone that's probably primarily devoted to … you’ve got to have more awareness of the transfer portal, probably,” Chryst said.

The Badgers looked into candidates to replace Khalif and other staffers this summer, but Chryst said he didn’t want to rush a hire and he didn’t feel rushed to get a staff member in place. At the time, in-person recruiting had just been allowed by the NCAA after a 15-month ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chryst believed the assistant coaches, analysts and the support staff still at UW could finish recruiting the 2022 class and get started on future classes without making a quick hire.

“In the short term, I don’t think you could bring in a group and impact it anyway,” Chryst said. “The ones you’re recruiting and building relationships with, the relationships are with your coaches. So finishing this class, (the summer is) when it gets kind of handed off anyways.”

Chryst’s approach is different than others around the Big Ten Conference. Other Big Ten teams average 4.5 people listed with recruiting or player personnel titles on their websites, led by Maryland and Penn State with seven each. UW has had zero since this summer. UW’s border rivals — Minnesota (six), Illinois (five) and Iowa (two) — all have multiple staffers with such titles. Those listed on websites don’t represent the full recruiting staffs at these programs either.

He said he doesn’t believe UW has to chase staff sizes to achieve its goal, and he believes he has the support and resources necessary at UW. In an interview with The Athletic in August, Khalif raised questions regarding the athletic department’s personnel investment in football recruiting — at most, UW has had four full-time recruiting staffers.

“What I really feel is that if we need something — I've always felt that here — if we need something, we’ll get it,” Chryst said. “I have never felt like we're not (supported) if we need it. We're just not going to do it because everyone else is doing it, whether it's the number of analysts, recruiting. It goes on and on.

“What you want is every person, they've got a full plate. Not too much on their plate, but they've got a full plate. They’re doing what they should be doing, they're focusing on what they should be focusing on, and everyone's got a full day's work. You should never ask for more if not everyone's doing that part.”

In an interview with the State Journal last week, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said the positions the Badgers lost will be filled, indicating at least three hires this winter, and said conversations could be had about adding more.

Chryst said he and his staff trust their evaluations heading into signing day. UW’s 2022 class has 13 scholarship players, six walk-ons, and ranks in the mid-40s nationally per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. It’s ninth in the Big Ten per Rivals and 11th per 247Sports. The class features one consensus four-star recruit in Whitefish Bay offensive lineman Joe Brunner.

As he prepares to bring in staff members that will help shape the future of the program, Chryst is making sure he knows how he’ll fill their plates.

“Recruiting is who you bring into the program, but it's really when they come in … it’s all these pieces, you say they're part of recruiting or you say they’re just part of the program and this happens to be the incoming (players),” Chryst said.

“There's an evaluation part that's more than one person and then there's … knowing your roster so that you know pieces … I think you just take all the things that impact your program, do you have it covered? Do you have people that are good, do you have people that are helping the program?”

