How Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will build his recruiting staff

“In the short term, I don’t think you could bring in a group and impact it anyway,” Chryst said. “The ones you’re recruiting and building relationships with, the relationships are with your coaches. So finishing this class, (the summer is) when it gets kind of handed off anyways.”

Chryst’s approach is different than others around the Big Ten Conference. Other Big Ten teams average 4.5 people listed with recruiting or player personnel titles on their websites, led by Maryland and Penn State with seven each. UW has had zero since this summer. UW’s border rivals — Minnesota (six), Illinois (five) and Iowa (two) — all have multiple staffers with such titles. Those listed on websites don’t represent the full recruiting staffs at these programs either.

He said he doesn’t believe UW has to chase staff sizes to achieve its goal, and he believes he has the support and resources necessary at UW. In an interview with The Athletic in August, Khalif raised questions regarding the athletic department’s personnel investment in football recruiting — at most, UW has had four full-time recruiting staffers.