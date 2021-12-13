How Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will build his recruiting staff

Paul Chryst wants the staff members of the University of Wisconsin football program to have their plates full.
The Badgers coach used that phrase twice Monday while speaking with reporters from the State Journal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Athletic referring to how he approaches rebuilding a recruiting staff that’s been a by-committee effort since the end of June. UW lost former director of player personnel Saeed Khalif, director of on-campus recruiting Mackenzie Zanow and recruiting assistant Jensen Gebhardt over that month to other college football recruiting jobs, and hasn’t replaced them.
Eric Johnson, UW’s executive director of football administration, essentially took on the role of recruiting coordinator and other staffers such as Meagan Blair had their duties geared fully toward recruiting. Assistant coaches also played a larger role in recruiting than in an average year.
Ahead of the opening of the early signing period Wednesday, when the Badgers will officially add members to their 2022 recruiting class, Chryst shared his ideas of how he wants the retooled recruiting department to look and the areas he feels the group will cover. His plan is to have the new group in place in February after spending January conducting interviews.
“Do I think people are busy? Yeah, we all are,” Chryst said of the current staff structure. “I think people are, and that's why I appreciate the group, because people are just, ‘All right, let's go.’ It can be and needs to be and should be reset. This isn't what we're doing going forward.”
Chryst said his vision of the new recruiting staff will be responsible for a number of elements — high school recruiting, on-campus visits, transfer portal monitoring and recruiting, and communications, including video and graphic design. What he didn’t divulge was how many staffers that will take.
Chryst identified two positions that sounded as if they’d be a full-time hire. The first was a person dedicated to overseeing all of the recruiting efforts, the role Khalif left for a $50,000 raise at Michigan State. The other was someone to be in charge the transfer portal.
“I think you better have someone that's probably primarily devoted to … you’ve got to have more awareness of the transfer portal, probably,” Chryst said.
The Badgers looked into candidates to replace Khalif and other staffers this summer, but Chryst said he didn’t want to rush a hire and he didn’t feel rushed to get a staff member in place. At the time, in-person recruiting had just been allowed by the NCAA after a 15-month ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chryst believed the assistant coaches, analysts and the support staff still at UW could finish recruiting the 2022 class and get started on future classes without making a quick hire.
“In the short term, I don’t think you could bring in a group and impact it anyway,” Chryst said. “The ones you’re recruiting and building relationships with, the relationships are with your coaches. So finishing this class, (the summer is) when it gets kind of handed off anyways.”
Chryst’s approach is different than others around the Big Ten Conference. Other Big Ten teams average 4.5 people listed with recruiting or player personnel titles on their websites, led by Maryland and Penn State with seven each. UW has had zero since this summer. UW’s border rivals — Minnesota (six), Illinois (five) and Iowa (two) — all have multiple staffers with such titles. Those listed on websites don’t represent the full recruiting staffs at these programs either.
He said he doesn’t believe UW has to chase staff sizes to achieve its goal, and he believes he has the support and resources necessary at UW. In an interview with The Athletic in August, Khalif raised questions regarding the athletic department’s personnel investment in football recruiting — at most, UW has had four full-time recruiting staffers.
“What I really feel is that if we need something — I've always felt that here — if we need something, we’ll get it,” Chryst said. “I have never felt like we're not (supported) if we need it. We're just not going to do it because everyone else is doing it, whether it's the number of analysts, recruiting. It goes on and on.
“What you want is every person, they've got a full plate. Not too much on their plate, but they've got a full plate. They’re doing what they should be doing, they're focusing on what they should be focusing on, and everyone's got a full day's work. You should never ask for more if not everyone's doing that part.”
In an interview with the State Journal last week, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said the positions the Badgers lost will be filled, indicating at least three hires this winter, and said conversations could be had about adding more.
Chryst said he and his staff trust their evaluations heading into signing day. UW’s 2022 class has 13 scholarship players, six walk-ons, and ranks in the mid-40s nationally per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. It’s ninth in the Big Ten per Rivals and 11th per 247Sports. The class features one consensus four-star recruit in Whitefish Bay offensive lineman Joe Brunner.
As he prepares to bring in staff members that will help shape the future of the program, Chryst is making sure he knows how he’ll fill their plates.
“Recruiting is who you bring into the program, but it's really when they come in … it’s all these pieces, you say they're part of recruiting or you say they’re just part of the program and this happens to be the incoming (players),” Chryst said.
“There's an evaluation part that's more than one person and then there's … knowing your roster so that you know pieces … I think you just take all the things that impact your program, do you have it covered? Do you have people that are good, do you have people that are helping the program?”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star receiver prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star safety prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
TRISTAN MONDAY
UW added an athletic defensive line prospect in mid-November when Tristan Monday flipped his commitment from Arizona to the Badgers.
UW was interested in Monday since he arrived in high school, but his size then didn't lend itself to a natural position fit in the Badgers' defense. Now standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, he'll start his career as a defensive end. UW offered him a scholarship in early November and he accepted it after visiting campus Nov. 12-14.
Monday is a consensus three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, who had offers from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State.
After much discussion and thought, Tristan has changed his commitment and will be accepting a football scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin. He has the utmost respect and admiration for the University of Arizona but this is an opportunity he cannot ignore. pic.twitter.com/hqf8GGqZwp— Tim Monday (@pappamonday) November 16, 2021
AIDAN VAUGHAN
Vaughan, a 6-foot-4 linebacker from Walled Lake, Michigan, committed to UW in late November, choosing the Badgers over offers from programs like Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and others.
Vaughan is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
Vaughan has been a late-riser on the recruiting trail, with all of his Power Five offers coming since October, but he has potential to be an inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers. He could fill the big-bodied outside ‘backer role that C.J. Goetz currently has for UW or could be a hybrid type of linebacker like UW pulled in with Jake Ratzlaff in the 2021 cycle.
All glory to god🙏— Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) November 22, 2021
100% committed ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/y8gaSuDbmb