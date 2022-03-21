How Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst has challenged quarterback Graham Mertz to improve this offseason

Graham Mertz has taken his share of criticism as the University of Wisconsin football team’s quarterback.

Each of Mertz’s passes seemingly brings a flood of reaction on social media. No one — Mertz, UW coach Paul Chryst or anyone inside the program — will say things have been perfect for Mertz since he took over as quarterback before the 2020 season. Mertz has led UW to a 12-7 record with 14 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in the 19 games since throwing five touchdowns in his debut win.

As Mertz enters his fourth year in the program and third set of spring practices, which begin Tuesday, Chryst offered thoughts on how the former four-star recruit approaches improving.

“He’s had two seasons he’s played a lot of football in,” Chryst said. “Two seasons worth of opportunities and times where he’s done some really good things. And then there’s clips where, ‘This is where you absolutely have to get better at,’ and, ‘This you can’t do anymore.’

“The thing I’ve always appreciated about working with Graham is you can go direct with him. He cares. He cares about this team, first and foremost. He’ll put the time in. You break it down in all the different ways, and yet you still can go back to and need to go back to the fundamentals.”

Mertz wasn’t made available to reporters Monday but is expected to be during spring practices.

Chryst mentioned issues in Mertz’s dropback and footwork that he can clean up with the help of Bobby Engram, the new offensive coordinator who will coach the quarterbacks.

The difficulty through Mertz’s tenure has been the up-and-down nature of his play. He has made highlight throws just before making a mistake, making it seem impossible he was the same player from the previous play. Chryst believes Mertz can become a better decision-maker, which will allow his abilities to shine.

“He’s a talented thrower,” Chryst said. “He can throw every type of throw.

“So you take a look at when you’re missing, why are you missing? There are things that come back to the drop and the rhythm of it. I think there’s some things he can work on just in the pocket and not necessarily when it’s a clean pocket. How do you move in the pocket? It may be a small movement, maybe it’s a bigger movement. I think that’s an area that he can work on and he needs to get better at.”

The top area Chryst needs Mertz to improve is ball security. Mertz had 11 interceptions and four fumbles lost last season.

“If we’re going to be better at taking care of the ball, certainly the one that’s got the ball in his hands the most is going to be responsible for more of it,” Chryst said. “He’s got to take that upon himself, along with everyone else. He doesn’t have to bear the whole burden by any means, but it's going to start with him.

“I’m excited for Graham this spring. … In some ways, you have to work through (inexperience at wide receiver and tight end) and make sure the receivers are all doing what they need to be doing. But at the same point, make it your group. You lead the group. You’re not playing second fiddle to someone, so I think it’s a great opportunity for him this spring.”

