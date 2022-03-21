How Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst has challenged quarterback Graham Mertz to improve this offseason

Graham Mertz has taken his share of criticism as the University of Wisconsin football team’s quarterback.
Each of Mertz’s passes seemingly brings a flood of reaction on social media. No one — Mertz, UW coach Paul Chryst or anyone inside the program — will say things have been perfect for Mertz since he took over as quarterback before the 2020 season. Mertz has led UW to a 12-7 record with 14 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in the 19 games since throwing five touchdowns in his debut win.
As Mertz enters his fourth year in the program and third set of spring practices, which begin Tuesday, Chryst offered thoughts on how the former four-star recruit approaches improving.
“He’s had two seasons he’s played a lot of football in,” Chryst said. “Two seasons worth of opportunities and times where he’s done some really good things. And then there’s clips where, ‘This is where you absolutely have to get better at,’ and, ‘This you can’t do anymore.’
“The thing I’ve always appreciated about working with Graham is you can go direct with him. He cares. He cares about this team, first and foremost. He’ll put the time in. You break it down in all the different ways, and yet you still can go back to and need to go back to the fundamentals.”
Mertz wasn’t made available to reporters Monday but is expected to be during spring practices.
Chryst mentioned issues in Mertz’s dropback and footwork that he can clean up with the help of Bobby Engram, the new offensive coordinator who will coach the quarterbacks.
The difficulty through Mertz’s tenure has been the up-and-down nature of his play. He has made highlight throws just before making a mistake, making it seem impossible he was the same player from the previous play. Chryst believes Mertz can become a better decision-maker, which will allow his abilities to shine.
“He’s a talented thrower,” Chryst said. “He can throw every type of throw.
“So you take a look at when you’re missing, why are you missing? There are things that come back to the drop and the rhythm of it. I think there’s some things he can work on just in the pocket and not necessarily when it’s a clean pocket. How do you move in the pocket? It may be a small movement, maybe it’s a bigger movement. I think that’s an area that he can work on and he needs to get better at.”
The top area Chryst needs Mertz to improve is ball security. Mertz had 11 interceptions and four fumbles lost last season.
“If we’re going to be better at taking care of the ball, certainly the one that’s got the ball in his hands the most is going to be responsible for more of it,” Chryst said. “He’s got to take that upon himself, along with everyone else. He doesn’t have to bear the whole burden by any means, but it's going to start with him.
“I’m excited for Graham this spring. … In some ways, you have to work through (inexperience at wide receiver and tight end) and make sure the receivers are all doing what they need to be doing. But at the same point, make it your group. You lead the group. You’re not playing second fiddle to someone, so I think it’s a great opportunity for him this spring.”
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted