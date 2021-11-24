How Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard wins games in the film room

“Coach always says, ‘I’m trying to throw the lob, you’ve just got to finish it,’” Nelson said after that game.

It was a similar situation this season at then-No. 25 Purdue. The Badgers were throwing a number of looks at star Boilermakers receiver David Bell, knowing that whichever safety wasn’t helping on Bell would be in position to jump throws toward tight end Payne Durham. Wilder came up with an interception on such a pass and stripped the ball from Durham to account for two turnovers. Safety John Torchio sprinted in front of a pass over the middle of the field for a pick as well.

Leonhard said he enjoys that the Badgers’ defense has gotten to a point where teams are trying double-moves, trick plays and other tactics to generate offense.

“You’ve got to get guys to understand that you have to play aggressive — you want to play aggressive, you want to challenge guys and receivers and offenses,” Leonhard said. “But you have to be smart because that’s when they’re going to try to mess with your eyes. They’re trying to search. They know they can’t just consistently work the ball down the field, they need to find a way to trick you as much as it is beating you.”

Habits formed as a player