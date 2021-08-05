How Wisconsin Badgers senior Kayden Lyles plans to use his new perspective to make a big impact

Lyles earned the starting center role last season and replaced NFL-bound Tyler Biadasz, a Rimington Trophy winner who had been the starter for three seasons and earned an ironman reputation for dealing with injuries. Lyles became the starter despite coming off double hip surgery — done within a month of each other in December 2019 and January 2020 — and COVID-19 shutdowns keeping him away from UW’s facilities and trainers during the spring and summer.

The athletic training staff was in contact with him almost daily, and Lyles was ready by the time UW opened training camp for last year’s delayed, shortened season. He played in four games at center before the injury against the Hoosiers, but the experience he gained from that stretch and his role as a guard in 2019 has him confident in what’s to come this season.

Joe Rudolph, the Badgers’ associate head coach and offensive line coach, said Lyles has a leg up on the competition at the center position after solid spring and summer sessions.

“He has gotten out of his comfort zone,” Rudolph said. “He has tried techniques and tried to work details that I think maybe not quite willing to work last year trying to stay healthy. Your expectation for yourself changes, and I think that was a reality for him during the spring.”