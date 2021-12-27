How Wisconsin, Arizona State football teams will be different in Las Vegas Bowl

Running backs coach Gary Brown is not with the team due to a non-COVID health matter, but it’s possible he’ll join the team for the game. UW has temporarily hired former running back Garrett Groshek to help coach the running backs this week.

UW players and coaches were in agreement their opponents’ absences will make the Sun Devils a bit different, but said they had enough snaps to watch of the players who will be on the field.

“Their third running back got a lot of carries this year and has put a lot on tape,” senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “He's a good running back, so I don't think it changes much. But I'm sure it’s a little different.”

Redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata will likely take over the starting role in the Sun Devils’ backfield after rushing for 286 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. His usage dipped later in the season and he eclipsed double-digit carries just once this year, in the opener against Southern Utah.

Lucas and Jones each had six pass breakups and Jones was tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Butler was second on the team with 68 tackles, led the team with 8½ tackles for loss and also had three interceptions.