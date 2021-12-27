 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Wisconsin, Arizona State football teams will be different in Las Vegas Bowl
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW FOOTBALL

How Wisconsin, Arizona State football teams will be different in Las Vegas Bowl

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin football team practices at Bishop Gorman High School ahead of their Las Vegas Bowl appearance against Arizona State

LAS VEGAS — The opponent the University of Wisconsin football team watched on tape in preparation for its bowl game won’t be in Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night.

Sure, Arizona State will be lined up against UW in the Las Vegas Bowl, but some of the Sun Devils most responsible for the team’s 8-4 record and bowl berth won’t be there. Arizona State won’t have its top two running backs — Rachaad White (opt out) and Deamonte Trayanum (transfer) — its top two cornerbacks — Chase Lucas (opt out) and Jack Jones (opt out) — and its best linebacker, Darien Butler (opt out).

Assuming the game is spared cancellation due to COVID-19 issues, which have affected six bowl games this season as of Monday afternoon, UW will have to adjust to some different players than the ones they saw most often in their study and absences of their own.

Despite reports this weekend of a spread of COVID-19 among UW’s players, only one starter — senior fullback John Chenal — is expected to miss the game for reasons that UW officials weren’t at liberty to discuss. Chenal is the only player listed as a fullback on UW’s roster. Senior defensive end Matt Henningsen is expected to join the team in Las Vegas on Tuesday; UW officials couldn’t disclose why he wasn’t with the team already.

UW will be without junior tight end Jack Eschenbach due to injury; senior right tackle Logan Bruss (foot) and redshirt sophomore center Joe Tippmann (undisclosed injury) haven’t practiced this week and are doubtful to play. Redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini has filled in for Bruss and junior Cormac Sampson for Tippmann. Sophomore receiver and kick returner Stephan Bracey also was not practicing due to injury.

Running backs coach Gary Brown is not with the team due to a non-COVID health matter, but it’s possible he’ll join the team for the game. UW has temporarily hired former running back Garrett Groshek to help coach the running backs this week.

UW players and coaches were in agreement their opponents’ absences will make the Sun Devils a bit different, but said they had enough snaps to watch of the players who will be on the field.

“Their third running back got a lot of carries this year and has put a lot on tape,” senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “He's a good running back, so I don't think it changes much. But I'm sure it’s a little different.”

Redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata will likely take over the starting role in the Sun Devils’ backfield after rushing for 286 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. His usage dipped later in the season and he eclipsed double-digit carries just once this year, in the opener against Southern Utah.

Lucas and Jones each had six pass breakups and Jones was tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Butler was second on the team with 68 tackles, led the team with 8½ tackles for loss and also had three interceptions.

“There's a couple of those position groups they were pretty deep,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “I think you can see on film, ‘This is who's going to be playing.’ Therefore, it's less difficult than, for instance, if you have so limited snaps of seeing that individual. And so I think for our game-planning purposes, I don't see it as being a huge challenge.”

With some of their top playmakers out of the game, the Sun Devils will likely lean even more heavily on quarterback Jayden Daniels. He was the team’s second-leading rusher this season and is a true dual-threat, with UW players comparing him to former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez and even former Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields.

Containing Daniels will be crucial for UW as he tries to make up for the talent not on the field for ASU.

“We’ve watched film on him and we can see he’s a shifty, elusive dude,” junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens said. “We’ve got to make sure that we can’t lose contain just to make sure that he doesn't do things that he does well to us. Their offensive line is pretty athletic. They're big guys, some of them are pretty experienced guys.”

Badgers give back

UW had six players representing the team at a shoes and socks drive put on by the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation as part of the bowl festivities this week.

Bracey, tight ends Cole Dakovich and Cam Large, offensive linemen Sean Timmis, outside linebacker Aaron Witt and safety Preston Zachman helped fit Las Vegas-area kids for new shoes and socks, ran them through drills and signed autographs at the event.

Transfer kicker added

UW addressed one of its special team weaknesses, adding transfer kicker Vito Calvaruso.

Calvaruso spent the first two years of his college career at Arkansas, where he was the kickoff specialist both seasons. As a freshman he recorded 33 touchbacks on 48 kickoffs (68.8%), but improved those numbers to 63 of 74 (85.1%) this season. He hasn’t attempted a field goal in his college career.

UW has struggled on converting kickoffs into touchbacks this year, recording 20 touchbacks on 65 kickoffs (30.8%), with both senior Collin Larsh and sophomore Jack Van Dyke handling those duties. Van Dyke had the strongest leg on the roster this season, but he battled a number of leg injuries that kept him out of practice and three games.

Larsh said last month he was returning to the program for a fifth season, but the addition of Calvaruso could add more competition to the place-kicking spot.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics