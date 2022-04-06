How 'the same mission' bonds Wisconsin's trio of transfer cornerbacks

Jay Shaw apologized for getting emotional when addressing reporters Wednesday at the McClain Center.

Shaw, a senior cornerback for the University of Wisconsin, was discussing why he transferred this offseason. His desire to make this opportunity at UW count was evident, as was what football means to the Corona, California, native.

“I'm older,” Shaw said, “and I'm just getting a different viewpoint on life and the sport that I play. I just looked at it as, sooner rather than later, I want this to be my job. … I’m at the point in my life where I have to make the best decisions, the best business decisions, if I want to be who I want to be.”

Shaw is one of three transfer cornerbacks the Badgers added this winter as they tried to fill some gaps left by a handful of departures. Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams both graduated and are trying to make it in the NFL this spring, while Donte Burton and Deron Harrell entered the transfer portal during the 2021 season. Dean Engram moved to wide receiver this offseason as well, further thinning out the group.

Shaw, who played five college seasons at UCLA, was brought in with Justin Clark (Toledo) and Cedrick Dort Jr. (Kentucky) to give UW experienced options to go with its young talent.

Clark played six seasons at Toledo and Dort was on Kentucky’s roster for five. All three embrace this season as a chance to make a larger impact on the field before trying their hand at the professional ranks, and they’re bonded by their common goal.

“We gravitate toward each other because all of us are on the same mission,” Dort said. “I feel like all of us have a one-and-done mentality. I feel like all of us came back to school and entered the transfer portal for the same reason — to help us elevate our games more for the next level.

“Being around here more, you get so much closer to the team now, you just want to better the team.”

The Associated Press named Shaw a second-team All-Pac 12 selection last season for the Bruins after he played in all 12 games with five starts. He had three interceptions, four pass breakups and 27 tackles as a senior; in seven starts as a junior he had two interceptions and 24 tackles.

His career at UCLA was mostly as a reserve, with 43 games played but just 16 starts. That’s something he’s looking to change with the Badgers, and he’s been in the first unit on defense during spring practices.

“Before he even came to Wisconsin, I saw the mentality,” UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said of Shaw. “I saw how he was in your face. I saw how he played with a lot of confidence. He has great feet. You want to have that type of player in your room, because it is contagious. Him challenging receivers, challenging players within the room, everybody's just gravitating to that mentality.”

Poteat’s relationship with Clark made his transfer an easy choice. Poteat recruited Clark to Toledo, where he coached him for five seasons before joining the UW last year. Clark appeared in 45 games for the Rockets, racking up 109 tackles, four interceptions and 16 passes defended.

Poteat said he’s as close with Clark as a coach and player can be, and he’s pushing Clark to add value both as an outside cornerback and as the nickel cornerback, a spot up for grabs after Engram filled the role last season.

“My purpose, like I told the team when I first got here, my purpose is to take us to the next level any way that I can and add value,” Clark said. “Add value and become an asset for the team.”

Dort — a player whom UW recruited as a high schooler in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — played in 44 games and started 25 at Kentucky. He said Poteat and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s experience playing in the NFL was a key selling point when making his decision.

“I think coach Leonhard, coach Poteat have a good understanding of … as they look at a player, of what you need to get to the next level,” Dort said.

Poteat mentioned adding balance to the room by adding the trio of veterans. Senior Alexander Smith was the only cornerback who’d played extensively before UW added the transfers, though redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman and junior Semar Melvin have gotten their feet wet in prior seasons.

With the seasoned reinforcements in the room, the expectations are as high as ever.

“I expect nothing less than greatness,” Shaw said of the group. “Personally, I want to go out as the best corner in college football. So collectively, that mentality … we all say you only as strong as your weakest link. So even with me with these ideologies if I'm not able to put it on the young guys, then we're not going to go too far.”

