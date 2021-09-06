How the Camp Randall crowd heightened new Badgers' debuts

Senior cornerback Faion Hicks said the defense had to get used to screaming to one another and signaling quickly against Penn State’s up-tempo attack. But having the crowd also added the layers of energy and excitement missing last season.

“It was good to have fans,” senior safety Scott Nelson said. “We want that problem. On third down, we want those issues … if it’s loud out there, we’re doing our job. We’ve just got to be able to communicate and just execute that.”

During some of the more iconic fan moments, some of the freshmen said they were just trying to take it all in.

Wohler said he joined in the fans' singing of “Build Me Up Buttercup.” It’s a moment Wohler, a Muskego native, said he had been looking forward to since he first experienced it as a fan.

The "Jump Around" after the third quarter even had freshman Braelon Allen of Fond du Lac off his feet joining in on the fun.

“I was jumping around a little bit,” Allen said “I'm not a big dancer or (anything) like that. My first time out there I had to participate a little bit. I mean, just being surrounded by everyone like that. I'm just kind of in the middle of this, it's unreal. The field is shaking underneath you.”

