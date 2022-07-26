How the Big Ten football season could be defined by its tailbacks

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Fitzgerald described it as being a simple formula, but one very difficult to pull off year in and year out.

Have a running back and an offensive line that can control the line of scrimmage, the longtime Northwestern football coach said, and you give yourself a chance to win the Big Ten Conference. The league, which gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday for the first day of its football media days, is deep this season with talent at the running back position.

“There's been a great running back tradition in the Big Ten and I think everybody in this league — I know we're (adding) in Southern California in a few years, but we still experience this thing called fall, early winter," Fitzgerald said. "You know you have to be able to control the line of scrimmage to be able to win this league.

“That, I still think, will always be Big Ten football.”

A conference whose past stars include Heisman Trophy-winning tailbacks like Archie Griffin, Eddie George and Ron Dayne may have future award winners in it. Ten Big Ten tailbacks were named to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list, the most among of any conference, and five of the past 10 winners of that award came from the Big Ten, including three from UW (Jonathan Taylor twice, Melvin Gordon and Montee Ball) and last year’s winner, Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State.

Six of the 14 teams in the Big Ten have returning rushers who’ve proven themselves to be among the best backs in college football, and the rest have addressed the position in either high school or transfer recruiting that shows the emphasis teams in the league place on it.

UW’s Braelon Allen and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson are looking to build of stellar freshman seasons in which they became their team’s top tailback. Their stats were almost identical, with Allen gaining 1,268 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns, while Henderson went for 1,248 yards and 15 scores. They tied for second in the country at 6.8 yards per carry, indicating their explosiveness and ability to break big runs at any point. The two will square off when UW plays in Columbus Sept. 24.

“Braelon Allen is a Jonathan Taylor type. He’s a strong, physical back,” Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “He’s going to break arm tackles. You’re going to have to go low on him, use proper technique. Because if you go high he’s going to break right through you.

“(Allen and Henderson) are tremendous running backs. To have such success in their early careers is exciting for the Big Ten because they’re going to have a lot of success down the road as well.”

The only thing that may hold Allen back from a statistical standpoint this season is the likelihood he’ll split carries with senior teammate Chez Mellusi, who was on pace for a 1,000-yard season before tearing his ACL late last season. Mellusi can make a claim to being a top-five back in the conference after netting 815 yards and five touchdowns before his injury.

Michigan’s Blake Corum will be his team’s top back after splitting time with Hassan Haskins for last year’s conference champion. He was just behind Allen and Henderson at 6.7 yards per carry en route to 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. Chase Brown provided Illinois its only consistent threat last year, tallying 1,005 yards for a struggling offensive unit. Brown is the lone running back who will represent his team in Indianapolis this week, joining Illinois’ contingent on Wednesday.

There’s also Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, the conference’s top tailback in 2020 who was poised for another big season a year ago before getting injured in the 2021 opener. He’s recovering well from his torn Achilles tendon, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said, and he needs 1,651 yards to set his school’s career rushing record.

Ibrahim’s proven he can be effective against the Badgers, one of the stingiest run defenses in the country under coordinator Jim Leonhard. He had 121 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2018, 39 yards on five carries in 2019 and 151 yards on 26 carries in 2020 against UW.

Iowa’s run-heavy offense will lean on sophomore Gavin Williams, who came on strong late last season and had 98 yards in the Hawkeyes’ bowl loss against Kentucky.

Transfers have the inside track to becoming the starter at Michigan State, which rode Walker to a 10-win regular season. Former UW back Jalen Berger joined the Spartans this winter and emerged during spring practices as a potential starter, but the coaching staff also landed Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard to compete for the role.

Indiana, which lacked a consistent rushing option last season, brought in transfers Shaun Shivers (Auburn) and Josh Henderson (North Carolina) to provide some support for whomever wins its quarterback battle.

Even teams expected to finish near the bottom of the league like Northwestern have tailbacks other Power Five teams will be envious of. Northwestern will likely split carries between returning starter Evan Hull and Cam Porter; Hull became the starter last year after Porter’s preseason injury kept him out for the year and led Big Ten backs with 205 receiving yards.

Depth across the conference is more out of necessity than a luxury. Six Big Ten programs ranked in the top 50 nationally in rushing attempts per game last season, including three in the top 25 — Minnesota sixth (45.9 rushes per game), UW 16th (43.3), Michigan 25th (41.1).

“You can’t get through the season with one running back,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “It’s got to be two or three who are ready to play. … Any time you have a lead guy, you’re probably better, and then you have guys supporting him.”

Talent at tailback continues to flow into the Big Ten. Five current conference members have a four-star running back in their 2023 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Future members UCLA and USC each have a four-star running back in that class as well.

“Part of it’s philosophy, people believing in the run,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “There hasn’t been a shortage of good (backs), and I see a lot of good ones on the horizon as well.”