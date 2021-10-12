How the Badgers will rely on offseason prep, eye discipline and knee braces to slow Army's option

Keeanu Benton didn’t hesitate to name what he’ll be relying on this week when the University of Wisconsin football team hosts Army.

It wasn’t the typical answer of his teammates, his instincts or his film study.

“Knee braces,” said Benton, the Badgers’ junior nose tackle. “I know they're going to cut (block), I can see the plays. I’m going to try to get an idea of when they're going to cut, but they cut a lot, so knee braces. I'm in the middle, so I’m not going to be able to see every cut, might be from the left or my right, so knee braces are going to be definitely a (life-)saver.”

Benton and the entire Badgers (2-3) defense know that they’ll have to be prepared for a grueling physical test and a style of play many of them have never played against when the Black Knights (4-1) come to Camp Randall for a 7 p.m. game Saturday.

Army’s flexbone, triple-option offense will challenge the Badgers to handle cut blocks, deception, repetition and more than 90% running plays. Every Army snap features multiple players in the backfield and most use fake handoffs or reads to trick defenders. But UW’s coaches weren’t going to ask their players to take on this challenge with just one week of focus. The Badgers have been working on stopping this offense since spring practices.