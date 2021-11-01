How the Badgers feel about teammates transferring midseason

The University of Wisconsin’s football season is trending up after four consecutive wins, including back-to-back victories over ranked opponents to put the Badgers in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten Conference West Division.
UW (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) toppled then-No. 9 Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday to post its first signature win of the season, using a stifling defense and opportunistic offense to reclaim the Heartland Trophy. But one subject of discussion after the game and at Monday’s news conference with the Badgers was the players who had no impact on that result.
UW has lost seven players to the transfer portal this season, the most in the FBS as of Monday afternoon.
Three of those players were running backs — Jalen Berger, Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts — with Berger and Crawford being dismissed from the team. Wide receiver Devin Chandler, center Kayden Lyles, fullback Quan Easterling and cornerback Donte Burton all have entered the portal in the past two weeks.
A little more than half of FBS programs (73) have had a player leave for the portal since Sept. 1, per 247Sports’ database, with 40 of those programs having multiple players seek a transfer. Southern Mississippi and West Virginia are tied for second behind UW with five departures.
With the change in NCAA rules allowing players to be immediately eligible upon their first transfer, players are getting into the portal to begin their transfer recruitment early. Competition for scholarships — especially in the current four-year window in which current college players have an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic — never has been higher.
Current Badgers had a range of opinions on their teammates leaving early.
“It sucks that we're in that situation that something like that happened,” junior guard Michael Furtney said. “You wish them the best and it sucks that happened. It’s not something you want, it's not something we've ... really had before — I don't think anyone else in the offensive line room, since I’ve been here, has transferred.”
Senior linebacker Noah Burks added: “If you want to be here, you want to be here — you’ve got to buy all-in to the program. I wish the guys that wanted out the best of luck for them. But we're focused on this team and we're focused on getting wins each week and going out there and performing.”
UW coach Paul Chryst and a handful of players said they’d rather not have people in the program who didn’t want to be there.
Senior safety Collin Wilder, a former transfer himself, was clear with his disappointment in his former teammates’ choices.
“I can't say I support leaving in the middle of the season,” Wilder said. “Guys leaving in the middle of season, it’s like all right, we're cleaning house. The ones who are really committed here and who's not. Good riddance. We'll see you. We got to keep going.
“I'm a transfer. I'm not going to be hypocritical, I transferred. But I waited till I finished what I committed to my team. If you don't finish what you commit to your team, in my opinion as a leader on this team, see you later. It's kind of a big slap in the face personally, as a leader on this team, maybe coaches think differently. I mean, we just got a guy from the portal from Michigan State. I think he left in the middle this season. People may have other opinions, but as claiming to be a leader on this team, I don't accept that. I don't respect that decision at all. Again, it's cleaning house and it’s showing guys who's committed here and who wants to finish out this season the right way.”
UW added Kalon Gervin, a cornerback from Michigan State who entered the portal Sept. 26, per 247Sports, to its 2022 recruiting class Oct. 26.
The Badgers have seen the good and bad of the transfer portal.
One of the best players on UW’s offense this season has been junior running back Chez Mellusi, a transfer from Clemson who was eligible immediately this season. Former quarterback Jack Coan left for Notre Dame after last season and left the Badgers without a starting option or an experienced backup. Receiver Aron Cruickshank — who transferred after the 2019 season and landed at Rutgers, where the Badgers play Saturday — was the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2020.
UW can replace its transfers immediately if it chooses to — the Badgers will be able to bring the maximum 32 players into the 2022 class, as a new rule grants up to seven extra spots per class to help replace transfers.
Players in the portal can’t sign a scholarship with a new team until the early signing period begins Dec. 15. UW coach Paul Chryst said the Badgers’ situation was a known consequence of the new landscape of college football.
“You could kind of predict it, right?” Chryst said. “You kind of knew when the rules were set, you try to (think), ‘How will this play out?’ And a lot of this is the conversations that were had in anticipation of it, not knowing for certain, but it certainly is becoming more prevalent.
“Nothing can happen — a kid can’t sign a scholarship right now. It's interesting. It’s continuing to evolve and we'll continue to learn more about it. But certainly you're seeing that happening right now.”
Chenal a semifinalist
UW junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to college football’s best linebacker, and the Bednarik Award, given to college football’s best defensive player. No Badgers player ever has won either award.
Chenal leads the Badgers with 60 tackles and 11½ tackles for loss in six games. He missed the first two games of the season after contracting COVID-19. Chenal is second on the team in sacks with 5½ and has forced two fumbles.
From the infirmary
Redshirt sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was ruled out for the season after suffering a right leg injury against Iowa that required him to be taken off the field by an ambulance. UW said Cundiff was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon but did not provide an update on his condition Monday.
Sophomore outside linebacker Aaron Witt also was ruled out for the season due to a right leg injury suffered in spring training. Witt had not played this season.
Tight ends Cam Large and Hayden Rucci, receiver A.J. Abbott and outside linebacker Marty Strey were ruled out for Saturday’s matchup at Rutgers, while outside linebacker Spencer Lytle and offensive lineman Josh Seltzner are listed as questionable.