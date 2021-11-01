How the Badgers feel about teammates transferring midseason

“I can't say I support leaving in the middle of the season,” Wilder said. “Guys leaving in the middle of season, it’s like all right, we're cleaning house. The ones who are really committed here and who's not. Good riddance. We'll see you. We got to keep going.

“I'm a transfer. I'm not going to be hypocritical, I transferred. But I waited till I finished what I committed to my team. If you don't finish what you commit to your team, in my opinion as a leader on this team, see you later. It's kind of a big slap in the face personally, as a leader on this team, maybe coaches think differently. I mean, we just got a guy from the portal from Michigan State. I think he left in the middle this season. People may have other opinions, but as claiming to be a leader on this team, I don't accept that. I don't respect that decision at all. Again, it's cleaning house and it’s showing guys who's committed here and who wants to finish out this season the right way.”

UW added Kalon Gervin, a cornerback from Michigan State who entered the portal Sept. 26, per 247Sports, to its 2022 recruiting class Oct. 26.

The Badgers have seen the good and bad of the transfer portal.