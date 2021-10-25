How staying in the moment has become the Badgers' mantra

“I think that it's just an approach that you've got to take. If you want to be the best in the moment, you’ve got to truly immerse yourself in that moment. That's all it matters. I get it, I’m not naïve, there's always going to be a lot of talk that really doesn't pertain and help, I think, individuals being in that moment.”

A number of UW players said that Chryst’s message of staying in the moment has been consistent throughout their time in the program. From freshman tailback Braelon Allen, who’s in his fifth month on campus, to senior left tackle Tyler Beach, who’s in his fifth year under Chryst, the mentality has been central to his coaching during good times and bad.

After UW’s poor start, one that saw the program extend a losing streak against ranked teams to eight before snapping it last week against Purdue, players saw firsthand how important turning the page is and how Chryst’s words apply to them.

“He always tries to kind of instill that in us, and it’s true — all that you can control is right now and anything can change, anything can happen in the future,” senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said.