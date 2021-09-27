How special teams miscues are adding to Wisconsin football's woes

The University of Wisconsin football team spent Sunday parsing through the mistakes that cost them a chance at a signature win the day before against Notre Dame.

There were a number of them — five turnovers by the Badgers’ offense led to 31 points for the Irish and a handful of coverage lapses defensively marred what was a good performance by that side of the ball.

But both units weren’t helped much by UW’s special teams against Notre Dame, a trend that can’t continue if the Badgers (1-2) hope to get their season back on track at 11 a.m. Saturday when No. 14 Michigan (4-0) comes to Camp Randall Stadium.

“Obviously there's things that we've got to improve upon,” UW coach Paul Chryst said Monday. “If you say themes of the first three games, particularly offensively and special teams.”

The most obvious special teams lapse was the fourth-quarter kick return touchdown by Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree, which put the Badgers behind 17-13 one play after they’d taken the lead for the first time in the second half. Tyree’s 96-yard return was the first touchdown given up by the UW kickoff unit since 2011 and it was the result of a change in what the Irish were doing with their kick return.