How playing wide receiver will be 'natural' for Dean Engram after 3 years on Wisconsin's defense

As he sat at a table Friday in front of a room of reporters at the McClain Center, Dean Engram remarked multiples times he had trouble believing the situation was real.

His father, Bobby, sat to his left and the pair fielded questions about Bobby’s hiring as the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive coordinator and about Dean’s move from cornerback to wide receiver. Bobby had never coached Dean on an organized team, only drill work in the backyard or at football fields in the towns they’ve lived in as Bobby finished his NFL playing career and entered the coaching world.

Now Dean will not only be on a team his dad is coaching, he’ll be on his side of the ball as well.

“It was always a dream just to work with my dad, being able to have the opportunity, it's kind of still amazing to me,” Dean said, shaking his head almost to make sure he wasn’t imagining his current state of affairs.

“It’s surreal for us a little bit, because it happened naturally,” Bobby said.

“When he was being recruited up here, you make the trips and you talked to the coaches and you look at the numbers and the fit. And he had other programs, obviously, that he could have gone to. He chose Wisconsin because of the things that we both saw. A few years later for Paul to contact me and have that opportunity (to coach here), it's a pretty cool experience. But he knows we’ve got a lot of work to do and we're looking forward to it.”

Both Engrams will look to give the offense a boost after two consecutive years of struggles on that side of the ball. Bobby’s plan to lift the offense is still in progress. He's still learning about the players he has and where they’re most skilled. A good portion of that education will happen when the Badgers begin spring practices.

But Dean’s path to helping the offense will be catching passes and trying to make plays, something he did with regularity as a prep star at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. Dean said his move to wide receiver was something he’s had talks with UW coach Paul Chryst about “for a while now.”

The Badgers have revamped their cornerback group this offseason after losing starters Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams to graduation, and reserves Donte Burton and Deron Harrell to the transfer portal. UW has brought in three transfers at the position and its two high school cornerback prospects enrolled early. A similar overhaul has occurred at wide receiver. Seniors Danny Davis, Jack Dunn and Kendric Pryor won’t return, and scholarship players like A.J. Abbott and Devin Chandler left via transfer portal.

UW has five freshmen (three scholarship, two walk-on) joining the wide receiver room along with Engram and transfer sophomore Keontez Lewis. Junior Chimere Dike has the most experience in the room after starting as a freshman and serving as the No. 3 receiver last season. Sophomores Markus Allen and Skyler Bell showed promise in limited action in 2021 while Stephan Bracey could parlay his success as a returner into some reps on offense.

Dean said covering the players who’ve been around in practice has him confident in what they can do as a group next year.

“Every guy in that room has something that makes them special,” Dean said. “I've got a chance to go against every single one of them and they all have really good hands, really good ball skills. And like we said, we have time to work and see what everybody's strengths are.”

After working with the defense for three seasons and becoming the team’s starting slot corner in 2021, Dean said switching positions was a bit of a challenge. But he thinks the value he can add to the team will be greater with the receivers.

“When you put in a lot of work on the defensive side of the ball and work your way up, it’s something that you love,” Dean said. “And then when I thought about changing to receiver, it was a natural change. Nothing that was really a force or something I had to take too much into consideration. I'm appreciative of the work that coach (Jim) Leonhard (UW’s defensive coordinator) helped me out and helped me learn. And (cornerbacks) coach (Hank Poteat) last year, really having a position coach really helped me out. Growing under them these past few seasons has really helped me as a player, but I'm excited — switch sides and still help the team in any way.”

Bobby believes Dean’s biggest strength as a receiver is his ability to track the ball in the air, something he also showed as a cornerback with four passes defended and an interception last fall.

The position Bobby will coach on the UW offense is still being determined. He coached wide receivers for the first eight years of his coaching career before leading the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends the past three. But Bobby spoke highly of the work UW’s current wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted has done and the trust he has in him leading the Badgers new group.

“Coach Alvis is a tremendous wide receivers coach and he's going to be able to take Dean from Point A to Point B,” Bobby said. “He has a proven track record of developing guys, and I think our wide receiver room is in great hands. So I feel really good about Dean making that move. He has to put in the work.”

