How parents of the Wisconsin football team felt about returning to Camp Randall

Cathy Wilder and Craig Wilder were at the front of the crowd lined up by Camp Randall Memorial Arch to catch a glimpse of their son, Collin Wilder, just a few hours before the University of Wisconsin was set to open its football season Saturday.

It’s tradition for the Badgers to walk through the arch, and the Wilders wanted to see their son decked out in his suit and tie before the game. While the Wilders went to a few away games last season — UW didn’t allow fans in the stadium while some opponents did — Craig Wilder said there’s nothing like a game at Camp Randall Stadium.

“It’s one of the iconic sports venues in the country,” Craig Wilder said. “There’s so much history, so much tradition, so much meaning to this place. We are so excited that Collin is going to get to play here again in front of 80 something thousand people.”

The Wilders are from Texas but made it a point to come to every game possible. They said they’ve fallen in love with many of the traditions at the stadium, from "Jump Around" to the “Fifth Quarter” performance by the band.