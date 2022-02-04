How offensive coordinator Bobby Engram found right fit with Wisconsin football

Bobby Engram wasn’t looking to leave his post as the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach.
He was in a strong organization, coaching one of the best players at the position in the league and learning from a highly respected coach.
But the opportunity to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin was too good to pass up. Engram was announced as the Badgers’ new offensive coordinator last week and had his introductory news conference at the McClain Center on Friday. He spoke about how the chance to lead the Badgers’ offense fit him on a number of levels.
“The timing of it and the fit, what I know about the program and the tradition, my relationship with Paul (Chryst, UW’s coach), the opportunity for me to take that next step in my career — everything just kind of aligned,” Engram said. “I think this is the right time and I think it’s a great fit for both sides.”
Engram’s 25-minute session with reporters ended with two significant questions still unanswered. Engram directed a question about which position he’ll coach on the offense to coach Paul Chryst, who was not made available to reporters. Engram said there were still things to be figured out regarding the offensive staff and their duties. Engram has coached wide receivers and tight ends in his career.
He also didn’t answer whether he’d be calling plays, saying that game planning will be a collaborative effort.
“As far as play calling, I’ve been around many places, so there’s different ways to do it,” Engram said. “I will be involved in all aspects of the game plan and we will have some really good plays called. … We’ll be working together.
“The main thing is to have a great plan where we can move the ball and score points and help us win football games.”
UW’s offense is in dire need of a spark, particularly its passing attack. UW was 13th in the Big Ten both of the past two seasons at 160.2 yards passing per game in 2021 and 181 in 2020. Only Illinois trailed the Badgers both seasons. The Badgers lean on a run-heavy offense, which isn’t likely to change, but the offense hasn’t been able to create chunk plays in the passing game to make defenses pay for loading the box.
The Badgers were 124th in the FBS last season with 22 passing plays of 20 or more yards and had only eight passes go for more than 30 yards, which ranked 126th in the FBS.
Engram said he hasn’t had enough time to review film and pinpoint reasons for the team’s struggles, but he said one of his priorities will be using spring practices to evaluate where the offensive group is and what it can do well.
“I think the change will come from what our players can do,” Engram said. “My approach, and I think our philosophy as coaches, is going to be what can our players do? Obviously there’s a strong tradition here, had a lot of great offenses in running the football, and I think just coming from the NFL, my experiences, just bring a fresh perspective, bring some new ideas.
“It’s going to be a collaborative effort that I think really should be player-driven because we’ve got some young guys. I know they’re talented guys. … I'm looking forward to whenever this first week settles down so I can really get into the film and study our personnel and see who guys are and what they do well and accentuate their strengths.”
UW’s pursuit of transfer quarterback Caleb Williams was the subject of significant rumor-mill chatter over the past two weeks, especially as it coincided with UW hiring Engram, a close family friend of Williams. But Williams chose to follow coach Lincoln Riley in transferring to Southern Cal.
Engram said his family’s relationship with Williams’ was in place long before Williams was a hot commodity as a transfer.
“The timing of it, I think people really linked us together more than what it might have been,” Engram said. “Wisconsin as a program, with the (transfer) portal now, I think you look at any great player that becomes available that’s interested and you have to look at it.”
He said the Badgers’ talks with Williams haven’t created a divide between the team's coaches and quarterbacks, including two-year starter Graham Mertz.
“I've already talked to Graham, talked to Chase (Wolf), those guys are good, we're all good,” Engram said. “They understand the nature of college football now and certain things we cannot control. They're excited, I'm excited and we're ready to go to work.”
Players who have been coached by Engram speak highly of the way he’s treated them, including Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
“I will miss having coach Engram as our tight ends coach,” Andrews said in an email. “I have been blessed to learn so much from him, on and off the field. With that being said, I am excited for Bobby and his family. He is going to be a huge addition to the Badgers program and really help guide and mentor those young student-athletes into becoming the best versions of themselves. I’m thankful for my time around Bobby. Wisconsin is getting a great coach — and an even better man.”
Coaching the Badgers also gives Engram an opportunity to coach his son Dean, a junior wide receiver at UW, for the first time in organized football. Engram said he and his family had discussions about him taking the role at UW and that Dean was in favor of it throughout the process.
“My dad is a really open-minded person,” Dean Engram said. “He’s willing to take in new ideas and always trying to find the next best thing. Really never satisfied with being good enough, so I think that’ll spread throughout the team and play into our success during the season.”
Engram will be the first Black coach to hold the title of offensive coordinator at UW. Fred Jackson was the “top offensive assistant” under interim coach Jim Hilles in 1986.
Unequal opportunities for Black and other minority coaches, especially at the NFL level, has been brought further into light by the recent class-action lawsuit filed against the league by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport’s 2021 D-I FBS Leadership Racial and Gender Report Card, 39% of FBS assistant coaches were Black.
The TIDES report doesn’t separate coordinators from assistants, but as things stand, Engram will be one of three Black coaches with a full or co-offensive coordinator title in the Big Ten Conference. Chryst has hired five new assistant coaches, four of whom have been Black, since the end of the 2019 season.
“It means everything,” Engram said when asked about the significance of being the first Black offensive coordinator at UW. “It's so humbling. … I'm grateful, again, for the opportunity, but it means a lot. I'm thankful to be in this position. It's been a lot of coaches that have gone before me that have worked really hard and done well to give me this opportunity.
"And give credit to Paul, to Wisconsin. I think the motto here is, ‘Forward,’ right? Forever Forward. And I think this is a great example of not just talk, something not just being a slogan, but real people grasping that and giving an opportunity to do something different. So I'm excited and I'm grateful to be in this spot.”
What you need to know about Wisconsin football's 2022 recruiting class
QUARTERBACK
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Burkett is the first in-state quarterback for the Badgers to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2003. He’s shown a variety of skills throughout his prep career — good touch on deep passes, arm strength to drive the ball to the outside and enough mobility to extend plays while looking downfield. He led his Franklin squad to a WIAA Division 1 state title, finishing his high school career with a win at Camp Randall.
Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Burkett: “He loves football. That’s important for a quarterback. He's got a little football junkie in him that way. Loves competing. And he was fun, he was one of those guys that no matter who you're talking to, he's a connector. He connects other guys in the group, and I think he's just got a lot of qualities that you know are important and things that we value.”
RUNNING BACK
Number of players: 1 declared, 1 possible
Who are they: Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Pennsylvania); Zach Gloudeman (Spring Green)
Quick analysis: This is the hole in the Badgers’ recruiting class thus far and it could be addressed between the early signing period and the February National Signing Day, or the Badgers could be looking to the transfer portal. Chryst said if it was the NFL draft, he wouldn’t consider taking a running back because he doesn't see a need a the position. That's because Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo will be back next season assuming they recover well from their injuries.
Cade Yacamelli, a three-star athlete prospect, played running back in high school and could be the answer here, but it would behoove the Badgers to find another to increase the depth at the position that has five scholarship players heading into next season. Yacamelli said on “The Camp” podcast that UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said the Badgers coaches are thinking he’ll start his career as a running back. His acceleration helps him break big plays.
Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Yacamelli: “Cade’s fascinating to us that way. … I think that running back certainly is one (position) that he could be (effective at). Also think he could be effective in some form or fashion in a receiving type of role. Feel like he could do some things on defense. … Running back, I think he's got a chance to be a good one there. But that's where it's exciting when he gets on campus.”
WIDE RECEIVERS
Number of players: 5 declared, 1 possible
Who are they: Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Pennsylvania), Tommy McIntosh (DeWitt, Michigan), Vinny Anthony (Louisville, Kentucky), Cole Toennies (Middleton, Wisconsin), Grady O'Neill (Mendota Heights, Minnesota) Chris Brooks Jr. (St. Louis, Missouri)
Quick analysis: UW landed a group of highly productive receivers that could change the makeup of the position group. McIntosh is 6 foot 5 and runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. He can and will challenge defenses vertically and will create size mismatches for the Badgers to exploit on the outside. Anthony showed tremendous hands and ball skills as a prep star, and a sharp set of route-running moves to get open. Yacamelli played in the slot in high school but primarily played running back. His burst and change of direction should find a way on the field on offense.
Alvis Whitted’s thoughts on McIntosh and Anthony: “Competitive, No. 1. Athletic, both of them. Tommy’s size can be a matchup problem, 6-5, 210, can run, athletic, great catch radius. Comes from a great program that won a state championship since he's been there. … Vinny is just a playmaker. He's a guy that can make plays on the ball. When he's in his area, he'll make a play on the ball. And obviously good speed, change direction, has run after the catch ability and a competitive guy.”
TIGHT END
Number of players: 2
Who are they: JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wisconsin), Travis Alvin (Randolph, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Seagreaves impressed Badgers coaches at camps this summer and shot up their tight end list to the point he was the only one they chose to take in the class. The athleticism the 6-6 prospect possesses is undeniable, and he uses it on the football field, basketball court and on the track as a sprinter. The first-team AP all-state pick adds more depth and competition to a group that has recruited well in recent cycles, but he may take some time to learn the position after playing running back, H-back and defensive line in high school.
Mickey Turner’s thoughts on Seagreaves: "I don't think he'll struggle physically to catch up. He's got the natural speed and explosiveness. He'll keep filling out and get a little stronger, but he's not too far off there. And then mentally, he's extremely smart. So it's kind of how fast can you pick up that playbook. ... He's not some guy where he's super raw and it's gonna take a couple years. I think (he'll contribute) as quick as he progresses."
OFFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Barrett Nelson (Stoughton, Wisconsin), Joe Brunner (Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin), Drew Evans (Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin), John Clifford (Watertown, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: UW has been stacking strong classes along the offensive line, and this year’s group, while smaller in number, has a lot of upside. Nelson, the brother of starting UW guard Jack Nelson, has a huge frame at 6-6 and has the same punishing playstyle as his brother. Brunner, the top-ranked recruit in the state, combines an incredibly quick step with a 6-6, 300-pound body and blows defenders off the ball. Evans and Clifford, both walk-ons, are the kind of prospects UW has done well with in that they play with tenacity but need a bit of physical development to be ready for the Big Ten field.
Joe Rudolph’s thoughts on Brunner: "He has fun, man. I mean, that dude loves playing the game ... and he don't make any apologies about being a physical dude on the football field. And that's fun. And I think guys love to play with guys like that. And you need that personality. He's athletic, he's strong naturally, carries a great size, proportional size. You don't realize how big he is until you're just kind of right up on him."
DEFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Curtis Neal (Cornelius, North Carolina), Tristan Monday (Scottsdale, Arizona), Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie, Wis.), Gabe Kirschke (Lone Tree, Colorado)
Quick analysis: Neal looks like he could be a ready-made replacement for nose tackle Keeanu Benton, whenever Benton chooses to move on to the NFL. He needs to get a little bit quicker off the ball, but his hand-fighting and aggression on the defensive line are assets Ross Kolodziej can utilize quickly. Monday is an athletic defensive end prospect who eventually will help the group as a pass rusher. He is able to get off blocks because his feet never stop churning through contact. He’ll need to add weight to play defensive end in UW’s scheme.
Ross Kolodziej’s thoughts on Neal and Monday: “Curtis, just explosive get-off, violent at the point of attack. When you watch his quote unquote highlight tape, it’s 10, 12 minutes of what looks like the same play over and over and over again. … His consistency with that, the effort, the passion for playing the game, that's a big piece. … Tristan, if you really watch the tape, he is really good with his hands. He's got very tight strike, really understands inside hand placement and position. … There’s some things there that you can drill and try to teach … but guys that can have that almost innate sense of and can feel a blocker’s weight and momentum against them. There’s some really good qualities you’re excited about.”
LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Aidan Vaughan (Wixom, Michigan), Zach Gloudeman (Spring Green, Wisconsin), Luna Larson (Baraboo, Wisconsin), Austin Harnetiaux (Seattle)
Quick analysis: Vaughan is the only scholarship player in this group and he is a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He’s put on tape the physicality that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard values with his linebackers and he is fast to the ball. Gloudeman, Larson and Harnetiaux are walk-ons, but all turned down Division I scholarships to attend UW after highly productive prep careers. Larson was one of the best players in Wisconsin last season, attacking the line of scrimmage in the way UW’s inside linebackers do.
Jim Leonhard’s thoughts on Vaughan: “Very instinctual. Really kind of new to the linebacker position, in all reality, but still just very instinctual, always around the football. … It's impressive the instincts he has in the box with a lot of things moving around him despite the fact that he wasn't a linebacker his whole life.”
SECONDARY
Number of players: 5
Who are they: CB A’Khoury Lyde (Wayne, New Jersey), CB Avyonne Jones (Southlake, Texas), S Austin Brown (Johnston City, Illinois), S Deven Magli (DeForest, Wisconsin), S Jackson Trudgeon (Madison)
Quick analysis: Both Lyde and Jones show good range and impressive length as cornerbacks, a position at which UW will need some new faces to step up next season. Lyde missed most of the season with a knee injury, but Jones has shown good instincts on jumping routes. UW added some variety to its safety group with the prospects in the 2022 class. Brown, who accepted a scholarship offer, is a physical, downhill player who can be a force in the run game while making plays on balls in the air. Magli and Trudgeon are walk-ons, but Magli decommitted from a scholarship at North Dakota to play at UW. They both show the playmaking ability on balls in the air that Leonhard values.
Hank Poteat’s thoughts on Lyde and Jones: “Avyonne Jones, he’s very explosive. When I watch him attack the ball in the air, he does a really good job at that. … Does a lot for his team, comes from a really good program, and the way they prepare them for this level, I thought they did a good job. When you talk ball with him, he really understands the game and he did a lot for them as far as getting the front set and doing a lot of communication in the back end. … A’Khoury Lyde, liked him because he played multiple things, played on the offensive side of the ball. That carried over on defense, that offensive skill set, to be able to make a play, ball skills and really change the game. Those are the type of athletes you want playing at the cornerback position, having ball skills. … He has that mentality that I always talk about, being a dog and being aggressive, he does that."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Number of players: 1
Who are they: K Gavin Lahm (Kaukauna, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Lahm is a big-legged kicker who tallied 29 of 32 touchbacks on kickoffs as a senior and repeatedly kicked the ball out of the end zone on those tries. That bodes well for him in the college game, where kickoffs are from the 35-yard line instead of the 40. Lahm offers depth as a walk-on and could compete for the kickoff specialist position as a freshman.
Chris Haering’s thoughts on Lahm: “The thing that stood out to us was the way he competed at our summer camp. That was a great chance to see him go against some of the best in the country and compete and do really well under some pressure. … Right now we’re focused on him being a kicker … but certainly like his versatility.”