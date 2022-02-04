How offensive coordinator Bobby Engram found right fit with Wisconsin football

Bobby Engram wasn’t looking to leave his post as the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach.

He was in a strong organization, coaching one of the best players at the position in the league and learning from a highly respected coach.

But the opportunity to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin was too good to pass up. Engram was announced as the Badgers’ new offensive coordinator last week and had his introductory news conference at the McClain Center on Friday. He spoke about how the chance to lead the Badgers’ offense fit him on a number of levels.

“The timing of it and the fit, what I know about the program and the tradition, my relationship with Paul (Chryst, UW’s coach), the opportunity for me to take that next step in my career — everything just kind of aligned,” Engram said. “I think this is the right time and I think it’s a great fit for both sides.”

Engram’s 25-minute session with reporters ended with two significant questions still unanswered. Engram directed a question about which position he’ll coach on the offense to coach Paul Chryst, who was not made available to reporters. Engram said there were still things to be figured out regarding the offensive staff and their duties. Engram has coached wide receivers and tight ends in his career.

He also didn’t answer whether he’d be calling plays, saying that game planning will be a collaborative effort.

“As far as play calling, I’ve been around many places, so there’s different ways to do it,” Engram said. “I will be involved in all aspects of the game plan and we will have some really good plays called. … We’ll be working together.

“The main thing is to have a great plan where we can move the ball and score points and help us win football games.”

UW’s offense is in dire need of a spark, particularly its passing attack. UW was 13th in the Big Ten both of the past two seasons at 160.2 yards passing per game in 2021 and 181 in 2020. Only Illinois trailed the Badgers both seasons. The Badgers lean on a run-heavy offense, which isn’t likely to change, but the offense hasn’t been able to create chunk plays in the passing game to make defenses pay for loading the box.

The Badgers were 124th in the FBS last season with 22 passing plays of 20 or more yards and had only eight passes go for more than 30 yards, which ranked 126th in the FBS.

Engram said he hasn’t had enough time to review film and pinpoint reasons for the team’s struggles, but he said one of his priorities will be using spring practices to evaluate where the offensive group is and what it can do well.

“I think the change will come from what our players can do,” Engram said. “My approach, and I think our philosophy as coaches, is going to be what can our players do? Obviously there’s a strong tradition here, had a lot of great offenses in running the football, and I think just coming from the NFL, my experiences, just bring a fresh perspective, bring some new ideas.

“It’s going to be a collaborative effort that I think really should be player-driven because we’ve got some young guys. I know they’re talented guys. … I'm looking forward to whenever this first week settles down so I can really get into the film and study our personnel and see who guys are and what they do well and accentuate their strengths.”

UW’s pursuit of transfer quarterback Caleb Williams was the subject of significant rumor-mill chatter over the past two weeks, especially as it coincided with UW hiring Engram, a close family friend of Williams. But Williams chose to follow coach Lincoln Riley in transferring to Southern Cal.

Engram said his family’s relationship with Williams’ was in place long before Williams was a hot commodity as a transfer.

“The timing of it, I think people really linked us together more than what it might have been,” Engram said. “Wisconsin as a program, with the (transfer) portal now, I think you look at any great player that becomes available that’s interested and you have to look at it.”

He said the Badgers’ talks with Williams haven’t created a divide between the team's coaches and quarterbacks, including two-year starter Graham Mertz.

“I've already talked to Graham, talked to Chase (Wolf), those guys are good, we're all good,” Engram said. “They understand the nature of college football now and certain things we cannot control. They're excited, I'm excited and we're ready to go to work.”

Players who have been coached by Engram speak highly of the way he’s treated them, including Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

“I will miss having coach Engram as our tight ends coach,” Andrews said in an email. “I have been blessed to learn so much from him, on and off the field. With that being said, I am excited for Bobby and his family. He is going to be a huge addition to the Badgers program and really help guide and mentor those young student-athletes into becoming the best versions of themselves. I’m thankful for my time around Bobby. Wisconsin is getting a great coach — and an even better man.”

Coaching the Badgers also gives Engram an opportunity to coach his son Dean, a junior wide receiver at UW, for the first time in organized football. Engram said he and his family had discussions about him taking the role at UW and that Dean was in favor of it throughout the process.

“My dad is a really open-minded person,” Dean Engram said. “He’s willing to take in new ideas and always trying to find the next best thing. Really never satisfied with being good enough, so I think that’ll spread throughout the team and play into our success during the season.”

Engram will be the first Black coach to hold the title of offensive coordinator at UW. Fred Jackson was the “top offensive assistant” under interim coach Jim Hilles in 1986.

Unequal opportunities for Black and other minority coaches, especially at the NFL level, has been brought further into light by the recent class-action lawsuit filed against the league by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport’s 2021 D-I FBS Leadership Racial and Gender Report Card, 39% of FBS assistant coaches were Black.

The TIDES report doesn’t separate coordinators from assistants, but as things stand, Engram will be one of three Black coaches with a full or co-offensive coordinator title in the Big Ten Conference. Chryst has hired five new assistant coaches, four of whom have been Black, since the end of the 2019 season.

“It means everything,” Engram said when asked about the significance of being the first Black offensive coordinator at UW. “It's so humbling. … I'm grateful, again, for the opportunity, but it means a lot. I'm thankful to be in this position. It's been a lot of coaches that have gone before me that have worked really hard and done well to give me this opportunity.

"And give credit to Paul, to Wisconsin. I think the motto here is, ‘Forward,’ right? Forever Forward. And I think this is a great example of not just talk, something not just being a slogan, but real people grasping that and giving an opportunity to do something different. So I'm excited and I'm grateful to be in this spot.”

